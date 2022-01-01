Menu

Julie KORZECZEK

LIEVIN

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Liévin

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • IMAGERIE MEDICALE DE L'ABBAYE - RESP.COMPTABLE

    2014 - maintenant RESP.COMPTA.PAYE - ASSISTANTE DE DIRECTION

  • GAAS - Groupement Adminitratif d'Associations - RESP.PAYE RH

    2007 - 2012

Formations

Réseau