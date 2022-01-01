Menu

Julie LE THIEC

IVRY SUR SEINE

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Fnac - Chef de Projet E-Commerce

    IVRY SUR SEINE 2015 - maintenant

Formations

  • NEOMA BUSINESS SCHOOL (Rouen)

    Rouen 2014 - 2017