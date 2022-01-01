Menu

Julie LEMOINE

Lyon

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Angers

En résumé

I am a well-rounded engineer with four years of wide and internationally-focused experience in supply chain management. I hold a joint Master’s degree in engineering and executive management from a prestigious engineering school in France (Ingenieur Civil des Mines) and Heriot-Watt University in UK. My major fields of study were Industrial Engineering and Logistic & Supply Chain Management.

I am dynamic, proactive, responsible and well organized, with high technical qualifications in supply chain related topics and strong quantitative and analytical skills. I have started an international career path already demonstrated by several experiences in data analysis, process improvement, change management and project management. I have had numerous successful and enriching experiences in the industrial sector and references can confirm my adaptability to a new environment or issue, communication and leadership skills, team work and performance.

Moreover I maintain high skills in informatics (database, VBA, ERP...) and languages (bilingual French/English, quick learning of any language). I have also high adaptability to any other cultural environment and thus can be immediately operational (my experiences in Vietnam, Romania, China and Ukraine can testify).

Mes compétences :
Gestion Industrielle
Logistique
Supply chain
International
Gestion de projet
Management
Recherche opérationnelle
Ingénieur

Entreprises

  • Handicap International - Logistics Manager

    Lyon 2016 - maintenant Responsable de la logistique des activités de l'ONG en Ukraine

  • Tarkett - DRP process leader EMEA

    Puteaux 2014 - 2016  Responsable du processus de réapprovisionnement inter-sites du groupe: travail avec 15 sites logistiques et interlocuteurs dans le monde entier, changement de flux poussés à flux tirés
     Déploiement d’un nouvel outil de planification sur 7 sites logistiques européens, définition du process, paramétrage des données, tests fonctionnels
     Formation et accompagnement des planificateurs locaux. Mise en place de charte de service
     Définition d’indicateurs de performance, audit et mise en place d’actions avec les équipes locales

  • KAMI - Chef de projet logistique

    2013 - 2014 VIE d'une durée de 1an. KAMI (ex-filiale de Kenzo) s'occupe de la réalisation de textiles haute couture.
     Chef d’un projet aux échéances serrées dans un pays étranger : projet transversal impliquant tous les services de l’entreprise, budget de 400.000€
     Gestion de la mise en place de la plateforme logistique principale de l'entreprise: suivi des travaux, études de données pour dimensionner les besoins, choix de l’aménagement des 4400m², choix des équipements et fournisseurs, écriture de toutes les procédures de travail, accompagnement du recrutement du personnel (20 personnes), formation complète du personnel sur leur poste de travail et à l’ERP (dans une langue étrangère apprise en autodidacte)
     Pilotage du début des activités jusqu'au fonctionnement complet puis mise en place d'indicateurs de suivi (KPIs), analyse et mise en place de solutions pour améliorer la performance (en particulier aux stocks, au picking-packaging et gestion des transports)

  • SDV - Logistics analyst

    2012 - 2012  Epauler le responsable logistique du compte LVMH en prenant la responsabilité des projets d'amélioration continue des activités de valeur ajoutée (chaînes d’assemblage et d’étiquetage) : analyses de données, interprétation, identification de solutions pour améliorer la productivité, études de retour sur investissements, présentations au client et mise en place (traçabilité et nouveau modèle de coût)
     Responsable du projet de déménagement de ces activités (1400m²) sur un autre site

  • JLG, Vietnam - Consultante

    2011 - 2011 JLG fabrique toute sorte de mobilier à partir de fer forgé, pour de grands clients occidentaux (Carrefour, Alinea, Ikea...).
    Mission : formalisation et amélioration des procédures de différents départements. Quatre principaux champs d'action : Emballage, Achats, Stocks et partage d'information.
    - Département emballage : mise en place d'un tableau suivi des tâches au sein de l'équipe, formalisation des instructions de packaging via une fiche, classification des packaging en fonction du produit, explication de l'utilisation de templates, formation photoshop/illustrator.
    - Département achat : mise en place d'un suivi des commandes, création d'un historique des prix des matériaux, formalisation du choix des fournisseurs.
    - Stock : mise en place d'une gestion en réapprovisionnement par point de commande.
    - Partage d'information : mise en place de dossiers partagés pour les départements des bureaux.

    Obstacles à surmonter : la langue (peu d'employés maîtrisaient l'anglais) et les différences interculturelles.

  • Mines Etudes et Projets, Junior-Entreprise de l'Ecole des Mines de Saint-Etienne - Présidente

    2010 - 2011 Une Junior-Entreprise est une association loi 1901. Similairement aux sociétés de conseil, nous proposons aux entreprises les compétences de jeunes ingénieurs dans des missions rémunérées en lien avec les domaines de compétence de l'école.
    -> http://www.mep-je.fr

    Management d'une équipe de 25 personnes.
    - Remise à plat des processus de recrutement formation de la nouvelle équipe.
    - Développement de la communication interne et externe de la structure (événementiels, films, affiches, réseau inter Junior-Entreprise).
    - Développement et consolidation d'un chiffre d'affaires annuel de 36 K€.
    Participation à des congrès régionaux et nationaux de Junior-Entrepreneurs.


    Avant d'être présidente, durant l'année 2009-2010, j'ai été chef de projet d'une équipe de 5 personnes dont la mission était d'organiser un événementiel entreprises. Sur le thème "Les Ingénieurs, moteurs d'innovation", nous avons rassemblé une quarantaine de cadres/entrepreneurs de la région pour une journée unique : visites de centres de recherche de l'école, conférences et table-ronde. Budget : 2000€.

  • Intercosmétiques (Angers) - Stage ouvrier : Assistante qualité

    2010 - 2010 Stage ouvrier de 1 mois : première immersion dans le monde de l'entreprise et de l'industrie.
    Tournée de contrôle quotidien de l'atelier, contrôles statistiques, test de démarrage d'une ligne de production.

Formations

  • Heriot-Watt University (Edimbourg)

    Edimbourg 2011 - 2012 Master of Science in Logistics and Supply Chain Management

    Mémoire de Master sur les challenges de la logistique urbaine à Angers, réalisé avec le soutien de la municipalité.

  • Université Saint Etienne Jean Monnet

    St Etienne 2010 - 2011 Institut supérieur d'économie, d'administration et de gestion

    Obtention d'une Licence d'Economie-Gestion (en parallèle avec l'Ecole d'Ingénieur)

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Mines De Saint-Etienne (Saint Etienne)

    Saint Etienne 2009 - 2012 Ingénieur Civil des Mines

    Cours principaux: Aide à la Décision (modélisation, optimisation, simulation, analyse multicritères), Gestion Industrielle (gestion de la production, logistique, système d’information, lean management)
    Nombreux projets accomplis

  • Lycée Clemenceau

    Nantes 2007 - 2009 MPSI/MP*

    Two years of selective Joint Master in executive engineering

    Advanced courses in mathematics and physics.

  • Lycée David D'Angers

    Angers 2004 - 2007

Réseau