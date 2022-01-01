Julie LEMOINE

I am a well-rounded engineer with four years of wide and internationally-focused experience in supply chain management. I hold a joint Master’s degree in engineering and executive management from a prestigious engineering school in France (Ingenieur Civil des Mines) and Heriot-Watt University in UK. My major fields of study were Industrial Engineering and Logistic & Supply Chain Management.



I am dynamic, proactive, responsible and well organized, with high technical qualifications in supply chain related topics and strong quantitative and analytical skills. I have started an international career path already demonstrated by several experiences in data analysis, process improvement, change management and project management. I have had numerous successful and enriching experiences in the industrial sector and references can confirm my adaptability to a new environment or issue, communication and leadership skills, team work and performance.



Moreover I maintain high skills in informatics (database, VBA, ERP...) and languages (bilingual French/English, quick learning of any language). I have also high adaptability to any other cultural environment and thus can be immediately operational (my experiences in Vietnam, Romania, China and Ukraine can testify).



Mes compétences :

Gestion Industrielle

Logistique

Supply chain

International

Gestion de projet

Management

Recherche opérationnelle

Ingénieur