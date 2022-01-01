Julie LEPESANT

After a master in integrative biology and physiology at the University Pierre et Marie Curie (Paris VI) I did a 3 years PhD at the University of Perpignan in order to understand how environment can directly influence the epigenome and infective ability of a human parasite (Schistosoma mansoni).

During my three years of thesis, I could participate in the mentoring program and I also had the chance to participate actively in the organization of the regional conference of doctoral students of the University of Perpignan, the Festival of Science and I am co-author of a teaching kit "Darwin, l'évolution c'est tout bête" funded by the CNRS in order to promote science and research among younger.



Following this thesis I wanted to go further in understanding epigenetic mechanisms influencing chromatin structure of a genome by performing a post doc at the University of Toulouse. Upon my arrival in the team, I got a scholarship funded by "Fondation ARC pour la recherche contre le cancer".



I am very conscientious and highly motivated.



In the medium / long term I wish to find a stable job in the world of research as an engineer or scientist.



Mes compétences :

Génétique

Statistiques

Biologie

Analyse

Biologie moléculaire

Oncology

transcriptomics analysis

people management

lab maintenance

datas analysis

Writing experience

Western Blotting

Project Input Management

Operational management

Microarrays

Journals

Integrated Circuit

Expression analysis

Develop microarrays

ChIP analysis

Cell Culture