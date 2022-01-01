Julie LEPESANT

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Toulouse
After a master in integrative biology and physiology at the University Pierre et Marie Curie (Paris VI) I did a 3 years PhD at the University of Perpignan in order to understand how environment can directly influence the epigenome and infective ability of a human parasite (Schistosoma mansoni).
During my three years of thesis, I could participate in the mentoring program and I also had the chance to participate actively in the organization of the regional conference of doctoral students of the University of Perpignan, the Festival of Science and I am co-author of a teaching kit "Darwin, l'évolution c'est tout bête" funded by the CNRS in order to promote science and research among younger.
Following this thesis I wanted to go further in understanding epigenetic mechanisms influencing chromatin structure of a genome by performing a post doc at the University of Toulouse. Upon my arrival in the team, I got a scholarship funded by "Fondation ARC pour la recherche contre le cancer".
I am very conscientious and highly motivated.
In the medium / long term I wish to find a stable job in the world of research as an engineer or scientist.
Mes compétences :
Génétique
Statistiques
Biologie
Analyse
Biologie moléculaire
Oncology
transcriptomics analysis
people management
lab maintenance
datas analysis
Writing experience
Western Blotting
Project Input Management
Operational management
Microarrays
Journals
Integrated Circuit
Expression analysis
Develop microarrays
ChIP analysis
Cell Culture
