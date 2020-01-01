Menu

Julie ROUSSELET

Montpellier

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Management
Animation
Gestion
Planification
Marketing
Formation

Entreprises

  • Appart'city - Employée polyvalente

    Montpellier 2018 - maintenant

  • Areas Carrières - Adjointe responsable d'un laboratoire de production

    Courbevoie 2017 - 2018

  • Areas Carrières - Chef d'équipe / Assistante Manager

    Courbevoie 2015 - 2017

  • Le relais des gorges - Chef de rang

    2013 - 2014

  • Courtepaille - Serveuse

    COURCOURONNES 2012 - 2013

Formations

Réseau