Julie VERZEAUX

REIMS

Entreprises

  • Groupe BERNARDI - Directrice Logistique

    2012 - maintenant

  • Transalliance - Responsable Commerciale Logistique

    Nancy 2010 - 2011

  • Transalliance - Responsable Logistique

    Nancy 2006 - 2011

  • Transport BIJOT - Responsable Qualité

    1998 - 2006

Formations

  • IUT Reims DUGEP (Reims)

    Reims 1997 - 1998 DU

  • IUT Reims DUT

    Reims 1995 - 1997 DUT

