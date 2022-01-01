Retail
Julie VERZEAUX
Julie VERZEAUX
REIMS
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Groupe BERNARDI
- Directrice Logistique
2012 - maintenant
Transalliance
- Responsable Commerciale Logistique
Nancy
2010 - 2011
Transalliance
- Responsable Logistique
Nancy
2006 - 2011
Transport BIJOT
- Responsable Qualité
1998 - 2006
Formations
IUT Reims DUGEP (Reims)
Reims
1997 - 1998
DU
IUT Reims DUT
Reims
1995 - 1997
DUT
