Julie VEZINHET SOLER

GIGNAC

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Entreprises

  • SCP DOUTRE - Clerc de Notaire

    maintenant

  • Languedoc Mutalité - Gestionnaire contrat

    2006 - 2008

Formations

  • Centre De Formation Des Notaires (Montpellier)

    Montpellier 2010 - 2011

  • Centre De Formation Des Clercs De Notaire (Montpellier)

    Montpellier 2008 - 2010

  • Université Montpellier 1

    Montpellier 1999 - 2005 DROIT PRIVE

Réseau