Julien BOZZATO
Julien BOZZATO
69004
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
LYPA FILMS
- Réalisateur / Motion Designer
69004
2017 - maintenant
Formations
ESEC - Ecole Supérieure D'Etudes Cinématographiques
Paris
2002 - 2004
Src[*]Média
Montbeliard
1998 - 2000
DUT Services et Réseaux de Communication
Multimédia
Réseau
Anicet JEAN-CHARLES
Benoit FERRIERE
Céline SOLEAU
Jean-Philippe LEMAIRE
Maud LOMNITZ
Sandrine MABILAT
Sandrine MISSAKIAN
Sarah PONCHEL
Vincent SCRIBE
