Menu

Julien BRUNEAU

Le Chesnay

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • INRIA Bordeaux - Sud-Ouest - Ingénieur Transfert et Innovation

    Le Chesnay 2012 - maintenant

  • Thales Systèmes Aéroportés - Doctorant Cifre

    Courbevoie 2008 - 2011

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :