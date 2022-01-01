Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Julien BRUNEAU
Ajouter
Julien BRUNEAU
Le Chesnay
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
INRIA Bordeaux - Sud-Ouest
- Ingénieur Transfert et Innovation
Le Chesnay
2012 - maintenant
Thales Systèmes Aéroportés
- Doctorant Cifre
Courbevoie
2008 - 2011
Formations
Université Bordeaux 1 Sciences Et Technologies LaBRI
Talence
2008 - 2012
ENSEIRB MATMECA (Talence)
Talence
2005 - 2008
Ingénieur en Télécommunications
Diplôme obtenu avec mention Très Bien
Lycée Montesquieu
Le Mans
2004 - 2005
Lycée Montesquieu Math SUP MPSI
Le Mans
2003 - 2004
Réseau
Christine LOUBERRY
Eric ALLARD
La CABANE A BAGELS
Marion FONTANA
Maxime BOCHON
Nicolas CUARTERO
Nicolas GIRARDIN
Vincent BONNET
Vincent CORRETJA
Willy TO
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z