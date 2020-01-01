Menu

Julien COTTON

Châtenay-Malabry

En résumé

Join me on LinkedIn : https://www.linkedin.com/in/julien-cotton-7075a033/

I have 12 years’ experience in massive data analytics (Tb/day) using Matlab, C, Python and I lead the research & developement in AI, digital twins, data simulation and processing for the monitoring of radwaste storages.

In the past, I used to work as well on gas storage, oil & gas reservoir, carbon capture storage.

I am author of several patents, technical papers and extended abstracts that cover a wide portfolio of technologies.

https://patents.justia.com/search?q=julien+cotton

I am as well a technology enthousiast (machine learning, computer vision, Big data). Feel free to contact me and to view my homemade videos : https://youtu.be/a2_y28cBm3U

Mes compétences :
MATLAB
Gestion de projet
Recherche
Traitement d'images
Traitement du Signal
Innovation
DSP
Mathématiques appliquées

Entreprises

  • Andra - Senior Data Scientist

    Châtenay-Malabry 2019 - maintenant

  • Cgg - R&D project leader, Data Sciences

    Paris 2011 - 2019

  • Cgg - Geophysicist

    Paris 2007 - 2011

  • Total - Engineer intern

    COURBEVOIE 2006 - 2006

  • Cnrs - Research intern

    Paris 2005 - 2005

  • Arcelormittal - Internship

    2004 - 2004

Formations

Réseau