I have 12 years’ experience in massive data analytics (Tb/day) using Matlab, C, Python and I lead the research & developement in AI, digital twins, data simulation and processing for the monitoring of radwaste storages.
In the past, I used to work as well on gas storage, oil & gas reservoir, carbon capture storage.
I am author of several patents, technical papers and extended abstracts that cover a wide portfolio of technologies.
https://patents.justia.com/search?q=julien+cotton
I am as well a technology enthousiast (machine learning, computer vision, Big data). Feel free to contact me and to view my homemade videos : https://youtu.be/a2_y28cBm3U
Mes compétences :
MATLAB
Gestion de projet
Recherche
Traitement d'images
Traitement du Signal
Innovation
DSP
Mathématiques appliquées