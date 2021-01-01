Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Julien GARCIA
Ajouter
Julien GARCIA
MARTIGNAS SUR JALLE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Géotechnique BTP
AutoCAD
RIDO
Talren
Entreprises
SUD FONDATIONS
- Chargé d'étude
MARTIGNAS SUR JALLE
maintenant
SATS
- Chargé d'étude
2010 - 2010
Formations
Licence Générale STPI (Egletons) (Egletons)
Egletons
2007 - 2008
Licence
Université De Limoges , IUP D'Egletons
Egletons
2007 - 2010
master
IUT Génie Civil
Egletons
2005 - 2007
DUT
Réseau
Caroline COSTA
Cécile GARCIA
Jeremie PRADOS
Nihad BENCHERIF
Paul-Henri SAVOURÉ
Pierre AUTIN
Sebastien LAFON
Stéphane MARCON
Sylvain URENA
Thomas TIXIER