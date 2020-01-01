Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Julien GIRAUD
Ajouter
Julien GIRAUD
VALENCIA
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Vente
Développement commercial
Entreprises
Affinity
maintenant
CARNICAS SERRANO SL
- Responsable COmmercial Franceo
2012 - maintenant
FRANCH SILLERIA
- Responsable Export
2008 - 2012
Je suis responsable de la commercialisation des produits "santé" aussi bien pour le secteur de la Grande Distribution que du secteur industriel.
GOSAC TRADING
- Commercial France
2006 - 2008
Pressgroup Holding Europe
- Commercial
2005 - 2006
ASKOO
- Responsable technique
1999 - 2001
Formations
University Of Wolverhampton (Wolverhampton)
Wolverhampton
1997 - 1998
BA HONS Languages for Business
Institut Catholique De Lyon
Lyon
1996 - 1999
Lycée Externat Sainte Marie
Lyon
1988 - 1996