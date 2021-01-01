Menu

Julien MOULIN

Saint-Jacques-de-la-Lande

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft .NET
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft C-SHARP
Visual Basic .NET
Microsoft SQL Server 2000
Microsoft ASP.NET
Active Server Pages
MVC
Telnet
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Visual Studio
Microsoft Internet Information Server
JavaScript
Service Support
JQuery
XML
Windows Presentation Foundation
Windows 2008 R2
WinForms
Web Services
UML/OMT
SOAP
Personal Home Page
MySQL
Microsoft PowerPoint
Macromedia Dreamweaver
MS Visual SourceSafe
Linux
ECLiPSe
DOJO
Customer Relationship Management
C++
ActiveX
AJAX

Entreprises

  • Groupe Creative - Dévelopeur .Net

    Saint-Jacques-de-la-Lande 2016 - maintenant

  • Groupe SII - Dévelopeur .Net

    Paris-13E-Arrondissement 2014 - 2016

  • Entities - Développeur .Net

    2011 - 2014 Agence Web spécialisée dans la gestion CRM pour l'immobilier. (
    Conception/Réalisation d'outils pour le service Support (WPF)

    Conception et réalisation d'outils permettant la gestion du support client.
    * Conception/Réalisation
    o Analyse des besoins du service support
    o Elaboration des spécifications
    o Définition de l'ergonomie générale
    o Mutualisation des composants pour les différents outils de support
    o Réalisation des différents logiciels
    * Maintenance/Evolution
    o Etude des demandes du service support


    C# / MsSql / XAml

    Suivi/Evolution des passerelles d'échanges automatiques d'annonces

    * Gestion client
    o Prise de contact avec le client / Etude de leurs besoins
    * Gestion partenaire
    o Prise de contact avec les partenaires gérants les autres passerelles
    o Analyse des données des passerelles des partenaires
    * Evolution flux de transfert d'annonce (interne vers partenaires) (Web Service SOAP)
    o Prise de contact avec les partenaires, pour la mise en place du Web Service
    o Assistance technique pour la mise en place/maintenance du Web Service
    o Evolution du flux de données

    C# (4.5) / WebService SOAP / XML-XLS/ Service Windows / Winform

    Conception/Réalisation d'un système d'intégration (passerelle) automatique d'annonces (Service Windows +
    Winform + Telnet)
    (Equipe : 1 développeur)
    Outil permettant la récupération d'annonces immobilières à partir de différents flux.

    * Conception/Réalisation
    o Etude du besoin / Elaboration des spécifications
    o Développement du gestionnaire de passerelles (Service Windows)
    o Développement de l'outil de control (Winform)

    * Maintenance/Evolution
    o Gestion des anomalies
    o Ajouts de nouveaux flux (Mapping de données)

    C# (4.5) / Telnet / MsSql 2012 / Service Windows / Winform

    Conception/Réalisation d'un outil de déploiement d'application Web.
    (Equipe : 1 développeur)
    Outil permettant la publication des applications web sur nos serveurs, avec une gestion de version.

    * Conception/Réalisation
    o Etude du besoin / Elaboration des spécifications
    o Développement de l'outil
    o Gestion des droits serveurs (Windows Serveur 2008 R2)
    * Maintenance/Evolution
    o Gestion des anomalies

    C# (4.5) / Telnet / MsSql 2012 / Service Windows / Winform / IIS 7

    Mise en place d'un monitoring Nagios
    (Equipe : 1 développeur + 1 administrateur réseau)
    Objectif : Pouvoir surveiller et être alerté du moment fonctionnement des applications Web / Serveur / Service
    Windows

    * Maintenance/Evolution
    o Ajout des sondes de vérification


    Nagios

  • CYIM - Développeur & graphiste

    Chantepie 2008 - 2011 Agence Web spécialisée pour les sociétés savantes. (www.cyim.fr)
    Conception/Réalisation du module « LastMinute » (Interface Web + Service Windows).
    (Equipe : 1 développeur + 1 graphiste)
    Outil permettant la gestion des passages en salles des orateurs (Outil interne - Congrès)

    * Conception/Réalisation
    o Etude du besoin / Elaboration des spécifications
    o Développement du front-office (affichage des informations pour les orateurs)
    o Développement du service Windows de surveillance des salles

    VB.Net (3.0) / Asp.Net / MVC / Service Windows / Xml / XLS


    Réalisation/Evolution de Projectis©.
    (Equipe : 2 développeurs + 1 graphiste)
    Outil permettant la diffusion des présentations PowerPoint des orateurs lors des congrès médicaux.

    * Spécification/Réalisation de la nouvelle version

