Menu

Julieta SCHROEDER

BUENOS AIRES

En résumé

Politologue (Universidad de Buenos Aires, 2005 / École des Hautes Etudes en Sciences Sociales, 2008).

Traductrice éditoriale Anglais Francais Espagnol.

Mes compétences :
Commerce international
Communication institutionnelle
Management de projet
Traduction interprétariat enseignement
Recherche scientifique
Relations Internationales

Entreprises

  • ISTE Ltd., London - Traductrice Français-Anglais

    2016 - maintenant Traduction des volumes des filières scientifiques. Livres publiés:

    - BARBAROUX, Pierre: “Knowledge Management and Innovation”, Wiley, 2016, 130 pgs.
    - ZGAYA, Hayfa: “Logistics Engineering and Health”, ISTE Ltd., 2016, 232 pgs.
    - DAIDJ, Nabyla: "Cooperation, Coopetition and Innovation", ISTE Ltd., 2017, 233 pgs.
    - DAIDJ, Nabyla, HAMMOUDI, Abdelhahim: "Game Theory, Strategic Decision-making and Value Creation", WILEY, 2018, 120 pgs
    - LELEU-MERVIEL, Sylvie: "Informational Tracking", ISTE Ltd., 2017, 230 pgs.
    - DUGUÉ, Bernard: "Time, Emergence and Communication", ISTE Ltd., 2018, 190 pgs.
    - LUTOFF, Céline: "Mobility in the face of extreme hydrometeorological events", ISTE Ltd., 2018.
    - SALGUES, Bruno: "Society 5.0", ISTE Ltd., 2018, 251 pgs.
    - GUILLE-ESCURET, G: "Social Structures and Natural Systems: Is a Scientific Assemblage Workable?", ISTE Ltd.; 2018, 222 pgs
    - KARA, H.: "Fishes in Lagoons and Estuaries in the Mediterranean", vol. 3A, ISTE Ltd.; 2018, 132 pgs.
    - VANDERHAEGEN, F.: “Automation challenges of socio-technical systems”, ISTE Ltd., 2019
    - TEBBANI, S.: "Biofijación de CO2 por microalgas", ISTE, 2019, 128 pgs.
    - FANET, H.: “Electrónica de ultra-bajo consumo y sus aplicaciones”, ISTE, 2019, 309 págs.
    - BAGHDADI, N.: “QGIS y sus aplicaciones en agua y en gestión del riesgo”, ISTE, 2019.
    - BAGHDADI, N.: “QGIS y Herramientas Genéricas”, ISTE Ltd., 2019, 325 pgs.
    - VINET, F.: “Inundaciones”, ISTE Ltd., 2019, 320 pgs.
    - BAGNERES, A.: “Ecología Química”, ISTE Ltd., 2019, 193 pgs.
    - BERTHELIN, J.: "Suelos", 2020, 296 pgs.
    - SOUSTELLE, M.: "Transformaciones de interfase", 2020, 219 pgs.
    - SOUSTELLE, M.: "Modelización de fases sólidas", 2020, 207 pgs.
    - SOUSTELLE, M.: "Modelización de fases líquidas", 2020, 208 pgs.
    - ANSELMET, F.: "Acústica, Aeroacústica y Vibraciones", 2020, 587 pgs.
    - GOUDON, T.: "Matemáticas para la modelización y el cálculo científico", 2019, 535 pgs.
    - NJOUNTCHE, T.: "Electrónica digital 3: Máquinas con un número finito de estados", 2019, 357 pgs.
    - NJOUNTCHE, T.: "Electrónica digital 2", 2019, 326 pgs.
    - NJOUNTCHE, T.: "Electrónica digital 1: Circuitos lógicos combinatorios", 2019, 280 pgs.
    - BABARIT, A.: "La energía de las olas", ISTE Ltd., 2019, 215 pgs
    - PAPY, F.: "Bibliotecas digitales", ISTE Ltd., 2019, 148 pgs.
    - ZUFFEREY, S.: "Corpus Linguistics", 2020, 214 pgs.

  • AMBASSADE DE L'ARGENTINE A PARIS - Collaboratrice Section Consulaire

    2013 - 2013 Assistante du Chef de Bureau. Résolution des cas particuliers, urgences consulaires. Renseignement au public. Gestion du trafic de la boite mél de la Section.

  • Instituto del Servicio Exterior de la Nación - Candidate à la Carrière Diplomatique

    2013 - 2015 Candidate au concours publique pour intégrer le corps diplomatique Argentin.

  • La Case de Cousin Paul - Conseillère Spécialisée

    2011 - 2012 Gestion du point de vente de la marque au Bazar de l'Hotel de Ville, Rivoli.

  • Atelier Contemporain - Conseillère Spécialisée

    2009 - 2011 Gestion du corner de la marque aux Galeries Lafayette Maison, Bd. Haussmann, Paris.

  • Association Tangoémoi - Bénévole

    2009 - 2009 http://www.tangoemoi.fr/

  • INSA de Rouen - Enseignante de Langue Espagnole

    2006 - 2008

  • Service Culturel de l'Ambassade de France en Argentine - Comédienne professionnelle

    1998 - 1999

Formations

  • Ecole Des Hautes Etudes En Sciences Sociales EHESS

    Paris 2008 - 2013 Centre d'Etudes Politiques Raymond Aron

    Thèse : "Démocratie comme signifiant vide : le pouvoir instituant du NOUS à l’épreuve."

    Directeur de recherche: Prof. Gilles Bataillon

  • Ecole Des Hautes Etudes En Sciences Sociales EHESS

    Paris 2007 - 2008 Master en Etudes Politiques

    CESPRA - Mémoire de fin d'études: "La Construction du Spectacle Politique. Réflexion sur le pouvoir comme illusion efficace."

    Directrice de recherche: Prof. Agnès ANTOINE

  • Universidad De Buenos Aires (Buenos Aires)

    Buenos Aires 1999 - 2005 Licence en Science Politique

    Orientation en Opinion Publique

  • Instituto Universitario Nacional Del Arte IUNA - ENAD (Buenos Aires)

    Buenos Aires 1998 - 2001 Licence en Théâtre

    Departamento de Artes Dramaticas Cunill Cabanellas - Comédienne Professionnelle