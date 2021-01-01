Julieta SCHROEDER

ISTE Ltd., London
- Traductrice Français-Anglais
2016 - maintenant
Traduction des volumes des filières scientifiques. Livres publiés:
- BARBAROUX, Pierre: “Knowledge Management and Innovation”, Wiley, 2016, 130 pgs.
- ZGAYA, Hayfa: “Logistics Engineering and Health”, ISTE Ltd., 2016, 232 pgs.
- DAIDJ, Nabyla: "Cooperation, Coopetition and Innovation", ISTE Ltd., 2017, 233 pgs.
- DAIDJ, Nabyla, HAMMOUDI, Abdelhahim: "Game Theory, Strategic Decision-making and Value Creation", WILEY, 2018, 120 pgs
- LELEU-MERVIEL, Sylvie: "Informational Tracking", ISTE Ltd., 2017, 230 pgs.
- DUGUÉ, Bernard: "Time, Emergence and Communication", ISTE Ltd., 2018, 190 pgs.
- LUTOFF, Céline: "Mobility in the face of extreme hydrometeorological events", ISTE Ltd., 2018.
- SALGUES, Bruno: "Society 5.0", ISTE Ltd., 2018, 251 pgs.
- GUILLE-ESCURET, G: "Social Structures and Natural Systems: Is a Scientific Assemblage Workable?", ISTE Ltd.; 2018, 222 pgs
- KARA, H.: "Fishes in Lagoons and Estuaries in the Mediterranean", vol. 3A, ISTE Ltd.; 2018, 132 pgs.
- VANDERHAEGEN, F.: “Automation challenges of socio-technical systems”, ISTE Ltd., 2019
- TEBBANI, S.: "Biofijación de CO2 por microalgas", ISTE, 2019, 128 pgs.
- FANET, H.: “Electrónica de ultra-bajo consumo y sus aplicaciones”, ISTE, 2019, 309 págs.
- BAGHDADI, N.: “QGIS y sus aplicaciones en agua y en gestión del riesgo”, ISTE, 2019.
- BAGHDADI, N.: “QGIS y Herramientas Genéricas”, ISTE Ltd., 2019, 325 pgs.
- VINET, F.: “Inundaciones”, ISTE Ltd., 2019, 320 pgs.
- BAGNERES, A.: “Ecología Química”, ISTE Ltd., 2019, 193 pgs.
- BERTHELIN, J.: "Suelos", 2020, 296 pgs.
- SOUSTELLE, M.: "Transformaciones de interfase", 2020, 219 pgs.
- SOUSTELLE, M.: "Modelización de fases sólidas", 2020, 207 pgs.
- SOUSTELLE, M.: "Modelización de fases líquidas", 2020, 208 pgs.
- ANSELMET, F.: "Acústica, Aeroacústica y Vibraciones", 2020, 587 pgs.
- GOUDON, T.: "Matemáticas para la modelización y el cálculo científico", 2019, 535 pgs.
- NJOUNTCHE, T.: "Electrónica digital 3: Máquinas con un número finito de estados", 2019, 357 pgs.
- NJOUNTCHE, T.: "Electrónica digital 2", 2019, 326 pgs.
- NJOUNTCHE, T.: "Electrónica digital 1: Circuitos lógicos combinatorios", 2019, 280 pgs.
- BABARIT, A.: "La energía de las olas", ISTE Ltd., 2019, 215 pgs
- PAPY, F.: "Bibliotecas digitales", ISTE Ltd., 2019, 148 pgs.
- ZUFFEREY, S.: "Corpus Linguistics", 2020, 214 pgs.