Juliette ROUQUET

Mes compétences :
HR Consulting
Human Resources
Sourcing
Continuous process improvement methodologies
Customer orientation
Talent Acquisition
Talent Management
Recruitment
Entreprises
Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Recruiter Western Europe
VILLEBON SUR YVETTE2016 - maintenant- Lead and deliver a value-adding recruitment and TA service to the EMEA business and enable top-line growth through talent delivery
- Provide professional-level support and service in the selection and hiring of highly qualified talent across the western region for all Divisions (France, Switzerland, Benelux, Italy, Spain, Portugal).
Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Généraliste RH
VILLEBON SUR YVETTE2015 - 2015HRBP for CCG-RSD Sales, Finance, Customer Service and Export in France
- Help businesses develop and achieve their goals
- Advise Managers and Supervisors on all HR matters
- Recruit new employees and temp
- Accompany employees
- Ensure HR policies and local legislation are beeing properly applied
Korn Ferry
- Nestlé Recruitment Partner
Paris2011 - 2014RPO Recruitment Partner within Nestlé on behalf of Korn Ferry / Futurestep
Nestlé
- Recruitment Partner
Marne La Vallée Cedex 22011 - 2014- Recruit 100 employees/year within all Neslté divisions and businesses in Switzerland
- Implement Six Sigma daily meetings, process improvement and goal setting method amongst the recruitment team
- Support HRBPs and line Managers in talent management and effective recruitments
- Work in a matricial environment - with different Neslté businesses and divisions on an international, european and national level
Randstad
- HR Consultant
Saint Denis 2010 - 2011-Develop relationships with existing customers, find new customers
-Recruit temp + regular employees
-Manage temp employees
Formations
Westfälische Wilhelms Universität Münster (Münster)
Münster2005 - 2007Diplom Kauffrau / Master of Science in Business Administration
Friedrich-Schiller-Universität Jena (Jena)
Jena2004 - 2005Bachelor of science in Business Administration