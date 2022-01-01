Menu

Juliette ROUQUET

VILLEBON SUR YVETTE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
HR Consulting
Human Resources
Sourcing
Continuous process improvement methodologies
Customer orientation
Talent Acquisition
Talent Management
Recruitment

Entreprises

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific - Recruiter Western Europe

    VILLEBON SUR YVETTE 2016 - maintenant - Lead and deliver a value-adding recruitment and TA service to the EMEA business and enable top-line growth through talent delivery
    - Provide professional-level support and service in the selection and hiring of highly qualified talent across the western region for all Divisions (France, Switzerland, Benelux, Italy, Spain, Portugal).

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific - Généraliste RH

    VILLEBON SUR YVETTE 2015 - 2015 HRBP for CCG-RSD Sales, Finance, Customer Service and Export in France
    - Help businesses develop and achieve their goals
    - Advise Managers and Supervisors on all HR matters
    - Recruit new employees and temp
    - Accompany employees
    - Ensure HR policies and local legislation are beeing properly applied

  • Korn Ferry - Nestlé Recruitment Partner

    Paris 2011 - 2014 RPO Recruitment Partner within Nestlé on behalf of Korn Ferry / Futurestep

  • Nestlé - Recruitment Partner

    Marne La Vallée Cedex 2 2011 - 2014 - Recruit 100 employees/year within all Neslté divisions and businesses in Switzerland
    - Implement Six Sigma daily meetings, process improvement and goal setting method amongst the recruitment team
    - Support HRBPs and line Managers in talent management and effective recruitments
    - Work in a matricial environment - with different Neslté businesses and divisions on an international, european and national level

  • Randstad - HR Consultant

    Saint Denis 2010 - 2011 -Develop relationships with existing customers, find new customers
    -Recruit temp + regular employees
    -Manage temp employees

Formations

  • Westfälische Wilhelms Universität Münster (Münster)

    Münster 2005 - 2007 Diplom Kauffrau / Master of Science in Business Administration

  • Friedrich-Schiller-Universität Jena (Jena)

    Jena 2004 - 2005 Bachelor of science in Business Administration

  • Montpellier Business School

    Montpellier 2002 - 2007 Master of Science in Business Administration

