Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Juliette SELLE
Ajouter
Juliette SELLE
Paris
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Rivières
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CAF
- Agent
Paris
2015 - 2015
COUTTET IMMOBILIER
- Assistante de direction
2009 - 2014
Formations
CIFOP (L'Isle D'Espagnac)
L'Isle D'Espagnac
2006 - 2008
Baccalauréat Professionnel
Lycée Sainte Marthe Chavagnes
Angouleme
2003 - 2005
BEP
Réseau
Laurie BERLAND