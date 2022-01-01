Menu

Juliette VITTENET-JARRY

LISSES

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Lisses

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • SNCF - Chargée d'études eau et assainissement

    2017 - maintenant

  • SEGI - Ingénieur d'études Assainissement

    2012 - maintenant

Formations

  • ENSIL - Ecole Nationale Supérieure D'Ingénieurs De Limoges

    Limoges 2009 - 2012 Ingénieur

    Juillet-Août 2010 : Stage ouvrier Technicien station d'épuration de Boissettes (77350) VEOLIA

    Février-Mai 2011 : Projet 2ème année Diagnostic des rejets de l'Industrie Agroalimentaire, en partenariat l'ADIV (Association pour le Développement de l'Industrie de la Viande)

    Juin-Septembre 2011 : Stage recherche en biologie marine, National Institute of Oceanography, Goa, Inde - Quantification des él

  • Lycée Jacques Amyot

    Melun 2006 - 2009

Réseau