Julija KOLMANE

Strategic Staffing Solutions
- Senior IT Recruitment Specialist
Ressources humaines | Riga2020 - maintenant
Strategis Staffing Solutions international
- IT Recruitment Specialist
Ressources humaines | Riga2019 - 2020Providing excellent customer experience.
Being brand ambassador while working on client behalf.
Candidates management: Searching potential candidates for specific roles using database, recommendations, Head Hunting, social media.
Interviewing and educating them about the position and ensuring their skills matches client’s expectations.
Managing interviewing process between client and candidate.
Giving feedback to client and candidate.
Supporting them during the recruitment process, managing their expectations and motivation.
Closing process – ensuring candidate and client is satisfied.
After placement service.
Recruiting IT specialist around the globe.
Citadele Banka
- HR project administrator
Ressources humaines | Riga2018 - 2019Full recruitment cycle for retail/customer service and junior specialist positions (beginning from job adv posting, candidates pre-selection, organization of mass and individual interviews/ assessment centers, and ending by granting job offers).
Responsible for on-boarding processes, training schedules and material preparations.
Organization of HR brand employer activities (Newcomer day, Career days, Open door days and cooperation with universities, etc.)