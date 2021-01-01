Menu

Julija KOLMANE

  • Senior IT Recruitment Specialist
  • Strategic Staffing Solutions
  Senior IT Recruitment Specialist

Riga

Entreprises

  • Strategic Staffing Solutions - Senior IT Recruitment Specialist

    Ressources humaines | Riga 2020 - maintenant

  • Strategis Staffing Solutions international - IT Recruitment Specialist

    Ressources humaines | Riga 2019 - 2020 Providing excellent customer experience.
    Being brand ambassador while working on client behalf.
    Candidates management: Searching potential candidates for specific roles using database, recommendations, Head Hunting, social media.
    Interviewing and educating them about the position and ensuring their skills matches client’s expectations.
    Managing interviewing process between client and candidate.
    Giving feedback to client and candidate.
    Supporting them during the recruitment process, managing their expectations and motivation.
    Closing process – ensuring candidate and client is satisfied.
    After placement service.
    Recruiting IT specialist around the globe.

  • Citadele Banka - HR project administrator

    Ressources humaines | Riga 2018 - 2019 Full recruitment cycle for retail/customer service and junior specialist positions (beginning from job adv posting, candidates pre-selection, organization of mass and individual interviews/ assessment centers, and ending by granting job offers).
    Responsible for on-boarding processes, training schedules and material preparations.
    Organization of HR brand employer activities (Newcomer day, Career days, Open door days and cooperation with universities, etc.)

