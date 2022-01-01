Jummy JUMMY

Allow me to introduce myself.
I'm a self taught graphic designer, I've always been creative and a huge lover of visual designs and knew at a young age it was something I'd pursue in the future. I've always loved painting, drawing, Anything I'm able to bring to light makes me happy. I specialize in branding which includes logos, business cards for all types of business and so on.
My strategic thinking, distinctive logos & memorable visual identities will ensure your brand looks sleek & professional for years to come. Your brand deserves to thrive and standout!
The following are few highlights of my skills :
- Logo Designs ;
Minimalist Logo Design,
Text Based or Calligraphy,
Pictorial Logo Design,
Logo animation(motion logo),
Cartoonized Logo Design,
Emblem Logo Design.
- Business Cards.
- Other Print Designs;
Brochures,
Flyers,
Food menus,
Clothing Designs,
Labeling,
Book Covers,
Other Communicating Materials.
- Full Branding.
- Animation.
- Ads.
- Habit Tracker
- DieLine Designs
- QR Code Designs
- 2D/3D Designs
- Website Design.
- UI/UX Design.
- Visual Art.
- Newsletters.
- Pitch Decks..
- Email Marketing and Signature
- Instagram Templates
- Graphic intro video for YouTube and every other Channels
- And lots more.
Looking forward to getting to know more about you.
Kind regards,
