Jung Kuang LI

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Translation
Negotiation
Recruitment
HR Management
Industrial Relations
Management
Public relations
Employee Relations
HR
HR Generalist

Entreprises

  • AUTOHAUS Pvt Ltd. - General Manager – Human Resources and Admin

    2016 - 2017 Operated Human Resources and Administration departments
    Conducted campus recruitment from leading Tech Universities
    Developed liaisons between the company and Government bodies
    Welcomed investors to help them develop projects in major cities in India – Kolkata, Pune, Delhi

  • SEPCOIII Shandong Electric Power Construction Corp. - Human Resources Manager

    2007 - 2015 Streamlined contract labour management with 40 sub-contractors like Larsen & Turbo, GDCL, Tata Projects, with a total workforce of 4000 employees during the peak project execution
    Organised induction courses and training for all new employees
    Designed the Human Resource Policy and Manual for SEPCO India projects
    Liaised with all government bodies (District Labour offices, Department of factories and boilers) and obtained all labour licences and statutory requirements
    Mediated between the trade unions and the Direction / administrative bodies on labour issues
    Ensured statutory compliances / auditing

  • China National Petroleum Corporation - Human Resources Executive

    2006 - 2007 Translated between Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. and CNPC for business and project meetings
    Contract labour management
    Recruitment

Formations

  • Chinese Culture University Zhongguo Wenhua Daxue (Taipei)

    Taipei 2003 - 2005

  • Calcutta University (Calcutta)

    Calcutta 2000 - 2003 Bachelor's degree

