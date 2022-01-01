Jung Kuang LI

Mes compétences :
Translation
Negotiation
Recruitment
HR Management
Industrial Relations
Management
Public relations
Employee Relations
HR
HR Generalist
Entreprises
AUTOHAUS Pvt Ltd.
- General Manager – Human Resources and Admin
2016 - 2017Operated Human Resources and Administration departments
Conducted campus recruitment from leading Tech Universities
Developed liaisons between the company and Government bodies
Welcomed investors to help them develop projects in major cities in India – Kolkata, Pune, Delhi
SEPCOIII Shandong Electric Power Construction Corp.
- Human Resources Manager
2007 - 2015Streamlined contract labour management with 40 sub-contractors like Larsen & Turbo, GDCL, Tata Projects, with a total workforce of 4000 employees during the peak project execution
Organised induction courses and training for all new employees
Designed the Human Resource Policy and Manual for SEPCO India projects
Liaised with all government bodies (District Labour offices, Department of factories and boilers) and obtained all labour licences and statutory requirements
Mediated between the trade unions and the Direction / administrative bodies on labour issues
Ensured statutory compliances / auditing
China National Petroleum Corporation
- Human Resources Executive
2006 - 2007Translated between Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. and CNPC for business and project meetings
Contract labour management
Recruitment
Formations
Chinese Culture University Zhongguo Wenhua Daxue (Taipei)