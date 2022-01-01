Junior BISWESE

-
Alcatel
- Sales Manager
2016 - maintenant
International)
- Promote TCT's Products in the Territory,
- Identify business opportunities for the Products in the Territory,
- Enhance business development for TCT,
- Receive and forward without delay any tenders and/or RFQ,
- Build a customer portfolio in the Territory,
- Coordinate communication between the customers and TCT,
- Pursue the relationship with customers with the objective to generate profitable
and on-going business with TCT,
- Assist TCT in the resolution of critical issues related to customers, such as
overdue payments, claims, etc.,
- Make available to TCT any information on the markets and the customers,
- Prepare and attend fairs, exhibitions and any other customer events, -
Implement TCT's marketing policy in the Territory,
- Provide any other commercial and marketing support to TCT.
-
Samsung Electronics
- Product Manager
Saint-Ouen Cedex
2013 - 2016
Account Management
* Regular planning process of defining how to maximize sales and
profitability in high priority accounts and articulating it into a persuasive
sell-in story
* Create a win-win relationship and achieve mutual growth with high
priority accounts through joint Business Plan
* Defining account objective and opportunities & developing actual
account activity plan
* Sell-in story development & Presentation/negotiation preparation
* Sales Management ( Understand, Explore, Develop, Confirm, Order
creation)
* Support B2B operations
Marketing
* Promote and sell Samsung product to dealers, increase company sales
and profit, and to attain top tier status in the market
* Sales strategy discussion
* Manage Network Specialized business referenced contract with
customer ( Managing Sales Plan by Work Breakdown Structure, order
MANAGEMENT WITH wbs AND Value contract Order (progress AR))
Product Management
* Reduce any unnecessary loss by explicitly assigning duties
* Increase efficiency and transparency of sample management process
* Use G_ERP sample management system to integrate various criterion
information(Plant/Storage/location/Material code etc), check status and
number of samples; and link the information with financial and logistics
information
* Clarify transfer, storage, and inspection standards of Samples
-
VODACOM
- Retail Marketing & Supervisor
Midrand
2013 - 2013
* Coordinate with marketing research departments and product
development workers to establish strategies for marketing retail products
* Focusing on the four P's of marketing, product, price, place and
promotion and control these conditions to ensure their strategies appeal
to their audience
* Create marketing strategies based on buying trends and consumer
income information
* Implement strategies with the goal of achieving predetermined company
objectives
* Establish customer satisfaction programs, Deals and promotional
packages with coupons and incentives as well as materials for media
distribution
* Supervise subordinate marketing professionals, assigning tasks and
following up tp ensure successful completion
-
PERFECT TECH
- Chief Operating & Officer
2010 - 2013
sprl.
-
Celcom (Samsung distributor)
- Sales & Marketing Manager
2008 - 2009
CELCOM first official distributor of Samsung products in the DRC
1. Order handsets and devices from SAMSUNG and supply them to
operators and dealers,
2. Ensure the maintenance of good relations and operations run smoothly
between the company and all GSM operators in the republic, and any
other customer or dealer independent,
3. Maintain the image of the company through all marketing activities,
4. Extending the scope of the commercial department of the company by
creating new channels of distribution.
-
AFRICELL ( Nokia distributor)
- Sales Manager
2005 - 2007
official distributor of Nokia in the DRC
1. Order handsets and devices from NOKIA and supply them to all over the
country,
2. Ensure the maintenance of good relations and operations run smoothly
between the company and all GSM operators in the republic, and any
other client independent,
3. Maintain the brand image of the company,
4. Extending the scope of the commercial department of the company by
creating new channels of distribution
-
AFRICELL ( Nokia distributor)
- Corporate Sales
2005 - 2005
AFRICELL official distributor of Nokia in the DRC
Seek new corporate customers and wholesale on behalf of the Company
-
CONGO OUTDOOR
- Agent commercial
2005 - 2005
OUT DOOR
* Look for potential clients and win contracts for advertising on behalf of the
company
-
Art & Concept
- Delegate Sales
Lyon
2003 - 2003
* Research prospective clients and obtaining advertising contracts on behalf
of the company
-
SEP CONGO
- Assistant Accountant
2002 - 2002
: Assistant Accountant in the Department of
responsible for monitoring, verification, registration and
filing of vendor invoices
* Responsible for checking and recording of invoices from all suppliers of
-
Settlements ENTRE-FER
- Manager
2001 - 2002
responsible for accounting, purchasing and sales of construction;
-
ATY & Blessing
- Manager of Settlements
1996 - 1997
sprl, head of the Accounting and Sales
* responsible for accounting, sales and stock management