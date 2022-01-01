Junior BISWESE

Menu

Je suis quelqu'un de très dévoué, disponible et au dela de tout motiée dans la quète de très bons resultats

  • Alcatel - Sales Manager

    2016 - maintenant International)

    - Promote TCT's Products in the Territory,

    - Identify business opportunities for the Products in the Territory,

    - Enhance business development for TCT,

    - Receive and forward without delay any tenders and/or RFQ,

    - Build a customer portfolio in the Territory,

    - Coordinate communication between the customers and TCT,

    - Pursue the relationship with customers with the objective to generate profitable

    and on-going business with TCT,

    - Assist TCT in the resolution of critical issues related to customers, such as

    overdue payments, claims, etc.,

    - Make available to TCT any information on the markets and the customers,

    - Prepare and attend fairs, exhibitions and any other customer events, -

    Implement TCT's marketing policy in the Territory,

    - Provide any other commercial and marketing support to TCT.

  • Samsung Electronics - Product Manager

    Saint-Ouen Cedex 2013 - 2016 Account Management

    * Regular planning process of defining how to maximize sales and

    profitability in high priority accounts and articulating it into a persuasive

    sell-in story

    * Create a win-win relationship and achieve mutual growth with high

    priority accounts through joint Business Plan

    * Defining account objective and opportunities & developing actual

    account activity plan

    * Sell-in story development & Presentation/negotiation preparation

    * Sales Management ( Understand, Explore, Develop, Confirm, Order

    creation)

    * Support B2B operations

    Marketing

    * Promote and sell Samsung product to dealers, increase company sales

    and profit, and to attain top tier status in the market

    * Sales strategy discussion

    * Manage Network Specialized business referenced contract with

    customer ( Managing Sales Plan by Work Breakdown Structure, order

    MANAGEMENT WITH wbs AND Value contract Order (progress AR))

    Product Management

    * Reduce any unnecessary loss by explicitly assigning duties

    * Increase efficiency and transparency of sample management process

    * Use G_ERP sample management system to integrate various criterion

    information(Plant/Storage/location/Material code etc), check status and

    number of samples; and link the information with financial and logistics

    information

    * Clarify transfer, storage, and inspection standards of Samples

  • VODACOM - Retail Marketing & Supervisor

    Midrand 2013 - 2013 * Coordinate with marketing research departments and product

    development workers to establish strategies for marketing retail products

    * Focusing on the four P's of marketing, product, price, place and

    promotion and control these conditions to ensure their strategies appeal

    to their audience

    * Create marketing strategies based on buying trends and consumer

    income information

    * Implement strategies with the goal of achieving predetermined company

    objectives

    * Establish customer satisfaction programs, Deals and promotional

    packages with coupons and incentives as well as materials for media

    distribution

    * Supervise subordinate marketing professionals, assigning tasks and

    following up tp ensure successful completion

  • PERFECT TECH - Chief Operating & Officer

    2010 - 2013 sprl.

  • Celcom (Samsung distributor) - Sales & Marketing Manager

    2008 - 2009 CELCOM first official distributor of Samsung products in the DRC
    1. Order handsets and devices from SAMSUNG and supply them to

    operators and dealers,

    2. Ensure the maintenance of good relations and operations run smoothly

    between the company and all GSM operators in the republic, and any

    other customer or dealer independent,

    3. Maintain the image of the company through all marketing activities,

    4. Extending the scope of the commercial department of the company by

    creating new channels of distribution.

  • AFRICELL ( Nokia distributor) - Sales Manager

    2005 - 2007 official distributor of Nokia in the DRC

    1. Order handsets and devices from NOKIA and supply them to all over the

    country,

    2. Ensure the maintenance of good relations and operations run smoothly

    between the company and all GSM operators in the republic, and any

    other client independent,

    3. Maintain the brand image of the company,

    4. Extending the scope of the commercial department of the company by

    creating new channels of distribution

  • AFRICELL ( Nokia distributor) - Corporate Sales

    2005 - 2005 AFRICELL official distributor of Nokia in the DRC

    Seek new corporate customers and wholesale on behalf of the Company

  • CONGO OUTDOOR - Agent commercial

    2005 - 2005 OUT DOOR

    * Look for potential clients and win contracts for advertising on behalf of the

    company

  • Art & Concept - Delegate Sales

    Lyon 2003 - 2003 * Research prospective clients and obtaining advertising contracts on behalf
    of the company

  • SEP CONGO - Assistant Accountant

    2002 - 2002 : Assistant Accountant in the Department of

    responsible for monitoring, verification, registration and
    filing of vendor invoices

    * Responsible for checking and recording of invoices from all suppliers of

  • Settlements ENTRE-FER - Manager

    2001 - 2002 responsible for accounting, purchasing and sales of construction;

  • ATY & Blessing - Manager of Settlements

    1996 - 1997 sprl, head of the Accounting and Sales

    * responsible for accounting, sales and stock management

  • Protestant University Of Congo (Kinshasa)

    Kinshasa 2002 - 2004 Bachelors Degree

  • Protestant University Of Congo (Kinshasa)

    Kinshasa 1999 - 2002 Graduate in Business Administration

  • International School Of ZAIRE (Kinshasa)

    Kinshasa 1992 - 1998 Humanities, Science, Mathematics
    Physics, Lycée Molière

  • CS BOBOKOLI (Kinshasa)

    Kinshasa 1986 - 1992

