Junior DIEKA

Banro Corporation
- Acting Mobile Maintenance Planner
2013 - maintenant
* Maximize mobile equipment reliability, availability and quickly return equipment to design capability using planned maintenance.
* Help in trouble-shooting activities which include regular performance checks of machinery to determine and rectify error.
* Ensure all regulatory requirements for Mobile Equipment are met, including but not limited to; Exhaust emissions, brake tests, fire risk related audits and maintenance and safety inspections.
* Contribute to Continuous Improvement of Mobile Equipment Maintenance and Performance.
* Mobile maintenance work orders, repairs, servicing and efficient functioning of all machinery and equipment.
* Perform maintenance planning, scheduling, and monitoring, preventive and predictive maintenance. ;
Banro Corporation
- Maintenance Assistant Planner
2013 - maintenant
Veiller à ce que l'intégrité et la disponibilité de l'installation et de l'équipement est maintenu grâce à des concepts d'amélioration continue et l'amélioration des principes de gestion d'actifs.
Banro Corporation
- Mobile Maintenance Planner Assistant
2013 - 2013
* Ensure the integrity and availability of the equipment. ;
* Monitors and updates maintenance schedule. ;
* Coordinates the distribution of Job requests. ;
* Control of operating machinery and hours worked. ;
* Supervises subordinates on daily tasks. ;
* Coordinates administrative activities within own function by involving other team players and ;
* Apply safety practices in executing daily tasks. ;
Data Capturer
- Clerk
2012 - 2013
Namoya Mining SARL - Banro Corporation
Democratic Republic of Congo
* Store completed documents in appropriate locations. ;
* Compile, sort and verify the accuracy of data before it is entered.
* Locate and correct data entry errors, or report them to supervisors.
* Compare data with source documents, or re-enter data in verification format to detect errors and
* Maintain logs of activities and completed work. ;
Uganda Prisons Service
- IT Project Manager
2011 - 2012
Ministry of Intern Affairs
Kampala - UGANDA
Responsible for project management through the entire project lifecycle, including project initiation/proposals and project delivery. Assisting the technical team in their programming, design and development tasks and producing project definitions to include validated functional requirement, scope, roles, responsibilities, budgets, timescales and resources.
ICT Labs
- Systems Administrator
2011 - 2011
IT Internship
Information Communication technology laboratories
(ICT Labs)
Kampala - UGANDA
During this training I performed installation and managing LANS, working
with windows Server 2003 management (Active directories, DHCP, File Server, Security),
Wireless Networks, Corporate Internet setup in wired and wireless networks, Client Server
Emails Configurations and Hardware maintenance and repair.
Information Communication technology laboratories (ICT Labs)
- Systems Administrator
2011 - 2011
Au cours de cette formation, j'ai effectué l'installation et la gestion des LANS, en travaillant avec Windows Server 2003 Management (annuaires Active Directory, DHCP, Serveur de fichiers, sécurité), Réseaux sans fil, la configuration Internet d'entreprise dans les réseaux filaires et sans fil, client-serveur Emails configurations et la maintenance du matériel et réparer.