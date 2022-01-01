Menu

Junior DIEKA

KAMALA CITY

En résumé

To share the knowledge and skills I have attained over the years and learn from my colleagues to improve on professionalism and intellect. The achievement of the organizational goals and improvement of its purpose is my ultimate goal. My aim is to work in an environment that encourages growth of the company as well as its employees. Teamwork is of great importance to a company and being a team player is of great importance to me.

Mes compétences :
Database Management
IT services
System Administrator
Database Programming / Study Setup Programmin
Database administrator
IT Service Management
IT Security
Oracle
Seagate Crystal Reports
SAP
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
team player
XHTML
Visual Basic .NET
Sybase
Swish Max
SQL Skills
SAP-netweaver- Warehouse
SAP IS Mining
SAP CO PC
Responsible for project management
Personal Home Page
Oracle 10G
MySQL
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows Vista
Microsoft Office
Microsoft C-SHARP
Macromedia Flash
Macromedia Dreamweaver
Linux
LAN/WAN > LAN
Joomla!
Java
HTML
Ellipse Maintenance
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Disaster Recovery
Client/Server
Asset Allocation
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe

Entreprises

  • Banro Corporation - Acting Mobile Maintenance Planner

    2013 - maintenant * Maximize mobile equipment reliability, availability and quickly return equipment to design capability using planned maintenance.
    * Help in trouble-shooting activities which include regular performance checks of machinery to determine and rectify error.
    * Ensure all regulatory requirements for Mobile Equipment are met, including but not limited to; Exhaust emissions, brake tests, fire risk related audits and maintenance and safety inspections.
    * Contribute to Continuous Improvement of Mobile Equipment Maintenance and Performance.
    * Mobile maintenance work orders, repairs, servicing and efficient functioning of all machinery and equipment.
    * Perform maintenance planning, scheduling, and monitoring, preventive and predictive maintenance. ;

  • Banro Corporation - Maintenance Assistant Planner

    2013 - maintenant Veiller à ce que l'intégrité et la disponibilité de l'installation et de l'équipement est maintenu grâce à des concepts d'amélioration continue et l'amélioration des principes de gestion d'actifs.

  • Banro Corporation - Mobile Maintenance Planner Assistant

    2013 - 2013 * Ensure the integrity and availability of the equipment. ;
    * Monitors and updates maintenance schedule. ;
    * Coordinates the distribution of Job requests. ;
    * Control of operating machinery and hours worked. ;
    * Supervises subordinates on daily tasks. ;
    * Coordinates administrative activities within own function by involving other team players and ;
    * Apply safety practices in executing daily tasks. ;

  • Banro Corporation - Data Capturer Clerk

    2012 - 2013 Je suis en charge de recevoir et de vérifier tous les documents pour entrer dans le système AMT et assurer la liaison avec le programmateur adjoint de l'exactitude des données qui doivent être saisies dans le système AMT.
    Pour établir une personne apte à exécuter mes tâches pendant mon absence et de participer au programme de développement pour les employés.

  • Data Capturer - Clerk

    2012 - 2013 Namoya Mining SARL - Banro Corporation
    Democratic Republic of Congo
    * Store completed documents in appropriate locations. ;
    * Compile, sort and verify the accuracy of data before it is entered.
    * Locate and correct data entry errors, or report them to supervisors.
    * Compare data with source documents, or re-enter data in verification format to detect errors and
    * Maintain logs of activities and completed work. ;

  • Uganda Prisons Service (UPS) - IT Project Manager

    2011 - 2012 Responsable de la gestion de projet tout au long du cycle de vie du projet, y compris l'initiation / propositions et la livraison du projet projet. Aider l'équipe technique dans leurs tâches de programmation, la conception et le développement et la production de définitions de projet pour inclure exigence validé fonctionnel, la portée, les rôles, les responsabilités, les budgets, des délais et des ressources

  • Uganda Prisons Service - IT Project Manager

    2011 - 2012 Ministry of Intern Affairs
    Kampala - UGANDA
    Responsible for project management through the entire project lifecycle, including project initiation/proposals and project delivery. Assisting the technical team in their programming, design and development tasks and producing project definitions to include validated functional requirement, scope, roles, responsibilities, budgets, timescales and resources.

  • ICT Labs - Systems Administrator

    2011 - 2011 IT Internship
    Information Communication technology laboratories
    (ICT Labs)
    Kampala - UGANDA
    During this training I performed installation and managing LANS, working
    with windows Server 2003 management (Active directories, DHCP, File Server, Security),
    Wireless Networks, Corporate Internet setup in wired and wireless networks, Client Server
    Emails Configurations and Hardware maintenance and repair.

  • Information Communication technology laboratories (ICT Labs) - Systems Administrator

    2011 - 2011 Au cours de cette formation, j'ai effectué l'installation et la gestion des LANS, en travaillant avec Windows Server 2003 Management (annuaires Active Directory, DHCP, Serveur de fichiers, sécurité), Réseaux sans fil, la configuration Internet d'entreprise dans les réseaux filaires et sans fil, client-serveur Emails configurations et la maintenance du matériel et réparer.

Formations

  • Caterpillar University (On Line)

    On Line 2014 - maintenant Caterpillar Certification Program Caterpillar University

    Equipment Maintenance and Reliability

  • Oracle University (Redwood City)

    Redwood City 2012 - maintenant Administrator Certified Associate

    Oracle Database 10g Administrator Certified Associate Oracle Certification Program
    Oracle University

  • Oracle University (Redwood City)

    Redwood City 2012 - maintenant Sql Certified Expert

    Oracle Certification Program
    Oracle University

  • IELTS - International English Language Testing System

    Londres 2012 - maintenant Academic Module

    Academic Module
    BRITISH COUNCIL

  • Uganda Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) (Kampala)

    Kampala 2011 - 2011 Certificate

    Computer Maintenance, Repair and Networking

  • Sikkim Manipal University (Gangtok)

    Gangtok 2009 - 2012 Bachelor

  • Sikkim Manipal University (Delhi)

    Delhi 2009 - 2012 Bachelor of Informatics

    Bachelor of Science in Information Technology

Réseau