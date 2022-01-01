Menu

Juste Alvéon MOULOUNGUI MOUSSAVOU

Paris

Power point
Photoshop
Measurement While Drilling
Wireline
Periscope maintenance
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Directional Drilling
MWD LWD
Well logging
Oil & Gas production
Flow assurance

  • Schlumberger - Intern Wireline Field Engineer / POG, Gabon

    Paris 2016 - maintenant Comparative Study between Wireline and LWD

  • Schlumberger - Intern Field Ingineer / Hassi Messaoud, Algerie

    Paris 2015 - 2015 -Internship project: Maintenace Optimization of TeleScope and PeriScope: Time and Motion

    -New Employee Safety Training Courses (NEST)

    -Overview of Drilling & Measurements and tasks (MWD , LWD & Directional Drilling)

    -Assisting technicians in maintenance of MWD and LWD tools ( IST, Service, OST, Basket Test)

    -Bearing measurements and inspection

  • Eon Gas Storage - Stagiaire

    2011 - 2011 Projet: Methodes de Stockage de Gaz et CO2

  • University De Pau

    Pau 2015 - 2016 Master Petroleum Engineering / Production & Treatments

    Chairperson of SPE Chapter University of Clausthal

  • Technische Universität Clausthal (Clausthal Zellerfeld)

    Clausthal Zellerfeld 2014 - 2015 Master

  • Clausthal University Of Technology (Clausthal)

    Clausthal 2013 - 2013 Bachelor

    Artificial Lift Methods Overall Comparison
    Study on Environmentally Friendly Drilling and Cementation fluids
    AC & DC Drive Systems

  • Ulearn English School Of Dublin, Ireland (Dublin)

    Dublin 2012 - 2012 English Course

  • Clausthal University Of Technology (Clausthal)

    Clausthal 2010 - 2014 Bachelors Degree

    Raw Materials with a specialization in
    Petroleum Engineering

  • Carl Duisberg Center Of Cologn (Cologne)

    Cologne 2009 - 2010 DSH 3

