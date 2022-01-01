Retail
Justin BONNET
Justin BONNET
Saint-Denis
Cegelec CEM Nucléaire
- Technicien d'études
Saint-Denis
2010 - maintenant
Marcel industrie
- Stagiaire
LA BAUME D'HOSTUN
2009 - 2010
IUT
St Martin D'Heres
2010 - 2011
Licence Pro
Conception intégrée et conduite de projets
Lycée Jules Algoud
Valence
2008 - 2010
CPI
Anais JOACHIM CARMINATI
Arnaud LOPEZ
Guillaume VÉRITÉ
Kévin DARTOUT