Menu

Justin BONNET

Saint-Denis

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Corenc

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Cegelec CEM Nucléaire - Technicien d'études

    Saint-Denis 2010 - maintenant

  • Marcel industrie - Stagiaire

    LA BAUME D'HOSTUN 2009 - 2010

Formations

  • IUT

    St Martin D'Heres 2010 - 2011 Licence Pro

    Conception intégrée et conduite de projets

  • Lycée Jules Algoud

    Valence 2008 - 2010 CPI

Réseau