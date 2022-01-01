Retail
Justine KAPINGA
Ajouter
Justine KAPINGA
Kinshasa
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
MONUSCO
- SUPERVISOR OF PASSENGER SERVICES
Kinshasa
maintenant
ENSEIGNEMENT SECONDAIRE
- PROFESSEUR D'ANGLAIS
maintenant
Formations
Institut Superieur Pedagogique (Kananga)
Kananga
1993 - 1996
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel
