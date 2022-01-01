Menu

Justine KAPINGA

Kinshasa

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • MONUSCO - SUPERVISOR OF PASSENGER SERVICES

    Kinshasa maintenant

  • ENSEIGNEMENT SECONDAIRE - PROFESSEUR D'ANGLAIS

    maintenant

Formations

  • Institut Superieur Pedagogique (Kananga)

    Kananga 1993 - 1996

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :