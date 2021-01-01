Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Justine RÉCHAUCHÈRE
Ajouter
Justine RÉCHAUCHÈRE
chercheur
Biosensis
chercheur
Adelaide
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Word
Excel
Entreprises
Biosensis
- Chercheur
Technique | Adelaide
2019 - 2020
Caractérisation d'anticorps
ELISA, western blot, immunoprecipitation, immunocytochimie, microscopie confocale
Mylan
- Stagiaire
SAINT PRIEST Cedex
2018 - 2018
Filière Assurance qualité.
Création d'un outil de synthèse de prévision de charge.
Utilisation d'Excel.
Projet Creation D'entreprise
- Coordonnatrice
2017 - 2018
Gestion d'une équipe de 6 étudiants.
Réalisation d'un business plan.
CPE Lyon
- Étudiante
VILLEURBANNE cedex
2017 - maintenant
Gattefossé
- Stagiaire
2017 - 2017
Filière recherche et développement.
Extraction végétale.
Analyse sur HPLC.
Formations
University of Saskatchewan
Saskatoon
2020 - maintenant
CPE Lyon
Lyon
2017 - maintenant
Classes Préparatoires CPE Lyon, Institution Des Chartreux PCSI
Lyon
2015 - 2017
Lycée Antoine De Saint Exupery
Lyon
2012 - 2015
Réseau
Annie TURBAT
Thomas VIENOT