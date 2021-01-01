Menu

Justine RÉCHAUCHÈRE

  • chercheur
  • Biosensis
  • chercheur

Adelaide

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Word
Excel

Entreprises

  • Biosensis - Chercheur

    Technique | Adelaide 2019 - 2020 Caractérisation d'anticorps
    ELISA, western blot, immunoprecipitation, immunocytochimie, microscopie confocale

  • Mylan - Stagiaire

    SAINT PRIEST Cedex 2018 - 2018 Filière Assurance qualité.
    Création d'un outil de synthèse de prévision de charge.
    Utilisation d'Excel.

  • Projet Creation D'entreprise - Coordonnatrice

    2017 - 2018 Gestion d'une équipe de 6 étudiants.
    Réalisation d'un business plan.

  • CPE Lyon - Étudiante

    VILLEURBANNE cedex 2017 - maintenant

  • Gattefossé - Stagiaire

    2017 - 2017 Filière recherche et développement.
    Extraction végétale.
    Analyse sur HPLC.

Formations

Réseau