Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Justine VITUPIER
Ajouter
Justine VITUPIER
THÔNES
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Personne motivée, souriante !
Entreprises
Mobalpa (fournier Habitat)
- Conceptrice vendeuse
THÔNES
2015 - maintenant
Cuisinella
- Conceptrice/vendeuse
2014 - 2015
Accueil
Découverte des projet des clients
Concevoir des cuisines sur logiciel
Donner envie d'acheter
Hygena
- Vendeuse - Conceptrice
Seclin
2013 - 2014
Beryl / San Marina
- Vendeuse
2013 - 2013
Decathlon
- Vendeuse rayon sport collectif
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2012 - 2013
Formations
IUT De SCEAUX (Sceaux)
Sceaux
2011 - 2013
niveau
Lycée Condorcet
Varenne St Hilaire
2009 - 2011
Réseau
Andry RAMELINA
Bernard HEMMERT
Camille AVET
Christophe DUFEIL
Eric PELISSIER
Gabriel JOUAN
Guillaume MAILLET
Lilian PETIT
Magui DA SILVA