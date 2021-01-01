Menu

Justine VITUPIER

THÔNES

En résumé

Personne motivée, souriante !

Entreprises

  • Mobalpa (fournier Habitat) - Conceptrice vendeuse

    THÔNES 2015 - maintenant

  • Cuisinella - Conceptrice/vendeuse

    2014 - 2015 Accueil
    Découverte des projet des clients
    Concevoir des cuisines sur logiciel
    Donner envie d'acheter

  • Hygena - Vendeuse - Conceptrice

    Seclin 2013 - 2014

  • Beryl / San Marina - Vendeuse

    2013 - 2013

  • Decathlon - Vendeuse rayon sport collectif

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2012 - 2013

Formations

  • IUT De SCEAUX (Sceaux)

    Sceaux 2011 - 2013 niveau

  • Lycée Condorcet

    Varenne St Hilaire 2009 - 2011

Réseau