Menu

Kadri YASSINE

  • algerianne air force a taberdga
  • chef de service

TABERDGA

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • algerianne air force a taberdga - Chef de service

    Administratif | TABERDGA 2007 - maintenant

  • ALGERIAN AIR FORCE - Pilot

    Technique | TABERDGA 2004 - maintenant the first war pilot by yassine kadri so gotcha_dz is back . but you best to watch your front cause its the niggaz that front . they be pullin stunts ... (+213771556894)

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :