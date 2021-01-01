Kais EUCHI

Mes compétences :
Sage ERP X3
Microsoft Windows Server
Administration réseaux
Sécurité informatique
Management
Sécurité au travail
Audit interne
Virtualisation
Audit
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Exchange 2003
VPN
UNIX
Siemens Hardware
Seagate Crystal Reports
Sage Accounting Software
Photoimpact
Personal Home Page
Paintshop
PBX
PABX
MySQL
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows NT
Microsoft Windows 9x
Microsoft Windows 3.x > Windows 3.1
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft Exchange Server
Microsoft Exchange 2000
Microsoft DOS
Macromedia Flash
Linux
HTML
Corel Draw Suite
Alcatel
Adobe Photoshop
Active Server Pages
Active Directory
Gpao
Négoce