Menu

Kais EUCHI

TUNIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Sage ERP X3
Microsoft Windows Server
Administration réseaux
Sécurité informatique
Management
Sécurité au travail
Audit interne
Virtualisation
Audit
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Exchange 2003
VPN
UNIX
Siemens Hardware
Seagate Crystal Reports
Sage Accounting Software
Photoimpact
Personal Home Page
Paintshop
PBX
PABX
MySQL
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows NT
Microsoft Windows 9x
Microsoft Windows 3.x > Windows 3.1
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft Exchange Server
Microsoft Exchange 2000
Microsoft DOS
Macromedia Flash
Linux
HTML
Corel Draw Suite
Alcatel
Adobe Photoshop
Active Server Pages
Active Directory
Gpao
Négoce

Entreprises

  • Next consult - Chef projet Sage X3

    2018 - maintenant

  • ELSIL - Responsable informatique & chef

    rennes 2011 - maintenant Responsable informatique et chef projet ERP Sage X3 chez giffilter
    .com.tn/
    - Installation et configuration windows server 2003 ( domain,dhcp, AD...) ;
    - Installation et paramétrage ERP Safe X3 ( Adonix) ;
    - Installation et configuration serveur Exchange 2003 ;
    - Installation et configuration d'un serveur WSUS UPDATE ;
    - Installation configuration serveur proxy (freeproxy) ;
    - Maintenance et reparamétrage FRAM Relay
    - Formation utilisation ERP ;
    - Gestion du parc ( PC, Imprimante , Télephone, consomable...)

  • Elsil - Chef projet et RI

    2011 - maintenant

  • Graffiking - Responsable commercial

    2009 - 2011 site web
    application web
    désigne
    mailing
    consultation
    charte graphique

  • Crown Holdings - Responsable informatique

    Philadelphia 2008 - 2011 responsable informatique, Crown Maghreb can Multinational
    leader mondial dans son domaine http://www.crowncork.com/
    - Administration réseaux (téléphonique, informatique, pointage, affichage et
    camera de surveillance)
    - Maintenance imprimante laptop PC camera et téléphone etc.
    - L'audit et l'inventaire du parc informatique ;
    - Mettre en oeuvre les solutions spécifiques nécessaires à Crown Maghreb Can, tout
    en respectant les standards du Groupe.
    - Conseiller, former, informer et assister les utilisateurs dans l'utilisation du matériel
    et des Logiciels mis à leur disposition
    - Configuration et maintenance ERP ainsi que la création des états (Crystal report)
    - Gérer les sauvegardes de sécurité et la protection Antivirus
    - Commercial achat du hardware et software ;
    - Control débit et bande passante de la liaison LS ainsi que son backup Wmax et Vsat
    - Maintenance, installation et administration ( VPN, serveur proxy et taxation
    téléphonique)

  • Tunera - Administrateur de système informatique

    2007 - 2008 Multinational
    Leader mondial dans son domaine http://www.pulseeng.com
    - gestion consommable
    - formation
    - Inventaire et audit
    - maintenance hardware et software ;
    - configuration, installation, administration et réparation réseaux (informatique,
    téléphonique et pointage)
    - chef de projet (control de température four, contrôle qualité)

  • Futech - Responsable technique des services informatique

    2006 - 2007 société
    FUTECH
    - Administration installation et configuration des réseaux informatique ;
    - Vente réparation matériel informatique
    - Développement site web ;

Formations

  • Tunis (Tunis)

    Tunis 2000 - 2005 ingenieur informatique

    : Certificat de création des entreprises et formation d'entrepreneur

Réseau