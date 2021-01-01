Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Kamel DRIES
Ajouter
Kamel DRIES
DAMMARIE LES LYS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Bolloré
2011 - maintenant
TMC Régie
Boulogne-Billancourt (92100)
2009 - 2011
Yahoo
Paris (75000)
2007 - 2009
Formations
IUT EVRY UNIVERSITÉ EVRY VAL D'ESSONNE
Évry (89140)
2016 - maintenant
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel