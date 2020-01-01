Menu

Kamel HAOUACHE

Alger

En résumé

- 15 years experience in maintenance, logistic and transportation of equipement in construction society
- Working in multicultural society, with Serbian, French, Egyptian, Indian, Spanish, Portugaise, Tunisian, Libanon, China.
- Working on 3 shifts, with fix salary and variable as bonus, have all expatriate package,

MAIN FUNCTIONS:

• Creation and implementation of materiel management procedures for logistics, maintenance, purchase, personal.
• Ensure proper operation, reliability, and compliance of the equipment.
• Arrange the transfer of material across the country.
• Follow the exploitation of material on projects and determine performance metrics (KPI) tools.
• Setting and monitoring of all documents necessary for the operation of the equipment (thumbnails, insurance, grey cards and clearance).
• Establishment of maintenance contracts and follow-up of the guarantees of the new equipment.
• Proposal for investment, approve contracts feature subcontracting and purchases and proposal for the reform of the equipment after a technical and financial study.
• Application of sourcing in the procurement and rental of equipment.
• Establishment budget prediction and track monthly expenses.
• Application of sourcing for the need for staff, seeking candidates, internal and external recruitment, reception, integration and evaluation.
• Ensure development, training and coaching of employees.
• Manager a team of 20 responsibles.
• Ensure the implementation and enforcement of social legislation.
• Apply of QHSE standards.
• Establish and follow different plannings of maintenance and maintains the historical maintenance of records.
• Inventory control.


Mes compétences :
human resources
Technological Institute maintenance
Procurement
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Project
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Inventory control
Human resources management
Adobe Indesign

Entreprises

  • Cosider construction - Chef d'atelier

    Alger maintenant

  • KOUGC - - Head of Logistics and transportation. - Head of equipement and maintenance.

  • Cosider construction - Directeur par intérim

    Alger 2011 - 2011 directeur par intérim d'une unité de maintenance du matériel de travaux publique

  • COSIDER CONSTRUCTION - - Technical communicator. - Maintenance workshop manager.

    1998 - 2011 • Establishment of maintenance contracts and follow-up of the guarantees of the new equipment.
    • Proposal for investment, approve contracts feature subcontracting and purchases and proposal for the reform of the equipment after a technical and financial study.
    • Application of sourcing in the procurement and rental of equipment.
    • Establishment budget prediction and track monthly expenses.
    • Application of sourcing for the need for staff, seeking candidates, internal and external recruitment, reception, integration and evaluation.
    • Ensure development, training and coaching of employees.
    • Manager a team of 20 responsibles.
    • Establish and follow different plannings of maintenance and maintains the historical maintenance of records.
    • Inventory control

Formations

  • Institut Technologique De L'Entretien Electro-Mécanique (Harrach Alger)

    Harrach Alger 1993 - 1995

