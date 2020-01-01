Kamel HAOUACHE

- 15 years experience in maintenance, logistic and transportation of equipement in construction society
- Working in multicultural society, with Serbian, French, Egyptian, Indian, Spanish, Portugaise, Tunisian, Libanon, China.
- Working on 3 shifts, with fix salary and variable as bonus, have all expatriate package,
MAIN FUNCTIONS:
• Creation and implementation of materiel management procedures for logistics, maintenance, purchase, personal.
• Ensure proper operation, reliability, and compliance of the equipment.
• Arrange the transfer of material across the country.
• Follow the exploitation of material on projects and determine performance metrics (KPI) tools.
• Setting and monitoring of all documents necessary for the operation of the equipment (thumbnails, insurance, grey cards and clearance).
• Establishment of maintenance contracts and follow-up of the guarantees of the new equipment.
• Proposal for investment, approve contracts feature subcontracting and purchases and proposal for the reform of the equipment after a technical and financial study.
• Application of sourcing in the procurement and rental of equipment.
• Establishment budget prediction and track monthly expenses.
• Application of sourcing for the need for staff, seeking candidates, internal and external recruitment, reception, integration and evaluation.
• Ensure development, training and coaching of employees.
• Manager a team of 20 responsibles.
• Ensure the implementation and enforcement of social legislation.
• Apply of QHSE standards.
• Establish and follow different plannings of maintenance and maintains the historical maintenance of records.
• Inventory control.
Mes compétences :
human resources
Technological Institute maintenance
Procurement
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Project
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Inventory control
Human resources management
Adobe Indesign