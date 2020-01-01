Kamel HAOUACHE

- 15 years experience in maintenance, logistic and transportation of equipement in construction society

- Working in multicultural society, with Serbian, French, Egyptian, Indian, Spanish, Portugaise, Tunisian, Libanon, China.

- Working on 3 shifts, with fix salary and variable as bonus, have all expatriate package,



MAIN FUNCTIONS:



• Creation and implementation of materiel management procedures for logistics, maintenance, purchase, personal.

• Ensure proper operation, reliability, and compliance of the equipment.

• Arrange the transfer of material across the country.

• Follow the exploitation of material on projects and determine performance metrics (KPI) tools.

• Setting and monitoring of all documents necessary for the operation of the equipment (thumbnails, insurance, grey cards and clearance).

• Establishment of maintenance contracts and follow-up of the guarantees of the new equipment.

• Proposal for investment, approve contracts feature subcontracting and purchases and proposal for the reform of the equipment after a technical and financial study.

• Application of sourcing in the procurement and rental of equipment.

• Establishment budget prediction and track monthly expenses.

• Application of sourcing for the need for staff, seeking candidates, internal and external recruitment, reception, integration and evaluation.

• Ensure development, training and coaching of employees.

• Manager a team of 20 responsibles.

• Ensure the implementation and enforcement of social legislation.

• Apply of QHSE standards.

• Establish and follow different plannings of maintenance and maintains the historical maintenance of records.

• Inventory control.





Mes compétences :

human resources

Technological Institute maintenance

Procurement

Microsoft Word

Microsoft Project

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Outlook

Microsoft Office

Microsoft Excel

Inventory control

Human resources management

Adobe Indesign