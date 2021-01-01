Kamila TURTEMIR (TURTEMIR)

I finished my master's degree in France and I have four years of professional experience in Kazakhstan, where I started as a CG-generalist and grew to a senior CG artist position.

Almost immediately, I found my strong proficiency and interest in Post-production, Motion Design and Editing. I am skilled in technical tools such as node-based Nuke and layer-based Adobe Suite.

At the same time, I'm continuously developing my artistic eye: I was an art director on various projects, including creating content for the Expo pavilion, and took a one-year filmmaking course as I'm enthusiastic about it.

My showreel and works:

vimeo.com/340641362

vimeo.com/motionrhythm

And LinkedIn profile:

linkedin.com/in/turtemir/