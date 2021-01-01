Menu

Kamila TURTEMIR (TURTEMIR)

  • Stagiere
  • Association Itinéraires Singuliers
  • Stagiere

Dijon

En résumé

I finished my master's degree in France and I have four years of professional experience in Kazakhstan, where I started as a CG-generalist and grew to a senior CG artist position.
Almost immediately, I found my strong proficiency and interest in Post-production, Motion Design and Editing. I am skilled in technical tools such as node-based Nuke and layer-based Adobe Suite.
At the same time, I'm continuously developing my artistic eye: I was an art director on various projects, including creating content for the Expo pavilion, and took a one-year filmmaking course as I'm enthusiastic about it.
My showreel and works:
vimeo.com/340641362
vimeo.com/motionrhythm
And LinkedIn profile:
linkedin.com/in/turtemir/

Entreprises

  • Association Itinéraires Singuliers - Stagiere

    Communication | Dijon 2020 - maintenant Développer un projet de coopération européenne vers une société inclusive

  • Qazaq Animation - Compositeur pour le film historique Tomiris

    Autre | Almaty 2019 - 2019 Compositing, Clean up, Rotoscoping et autres techniques de post-production

  • Centre of Multimedia Technologies - Artiste Infographie

    Autre | Almaty 2015 - 2019 Bonne maîtrise du montage, compositing, post-production
    Animation d'effets visuels, Motion design, Direction artistique, Montage divers

Formations

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel