Kaouthar DRISS

Holder of an engineering degree in statistics and data analysis from the Higher School of Statistics and information analysis (ESSAIT agreed with ENSAE ParisTech and ENSAI Rennes).

Volunteer, endowed with adaptability and good interpersonal skills.



The best thing about being a statistician is that you get to play in everyones backyard.John Tukey.

From my experience, I learned how to present results in a manner that makes statistics more intuitive. I helped people use different software (Python, R, SAS,...) to gain useful insights and maximize the value of their own data regardless of their field.

I'm also a data scientist researcher and ML enthusiast. I have extensive experience in Machine/ Deep learning fields.



Ive been the data/stat woman for research projects that range from collecting & cleaning data to the analysis and implementation of ML algorithms. Typically, Im the person on the project to learn about new findings while interpreting the results of the statistical analysis. I love analyzing and visualizing data!



Besides data science has always been my passion. I have always loved the challenge of finding the right kind of data, analyzing it and coming up with answers to big problems, and then presenting those insights out in ways that people understand. I'm also recognized by the ability to work with multicultural teams, through careful listening skills, and attention to details. I strive for continuous progress in everything I do, and so I'm keen to work in an environment that encourages me to succeed and grow professionally where I can use my skills and knowledge appropriately.



Looking for a polyvalent data scientist Profile?



I am your problem solver. I use my skills to help you improve your information management. My job is to listen to you and design a solution to your problems with data.



Technical skills:



Programming languages: Python / R / MATLAB / C / Java / SAS

Continious integration: Git, Gitlab, Github

Machine & Deep Learning: numpy, pandas, matplotlib, scikit-learn, PyTorch, neural networks, TensorFlow, keras

NLP: NLTK, Spacy

Databases: PostgreSQL, MySql

Finance, trading



Languages:

Arabic: Native

French: Full professional proficiency (Business spelling level)

English: Professional working proficiency (TOEIC)



If youd like to contact me, please reach out via email : (drisskaouthar@gmail.com).