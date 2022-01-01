Karim AMAMOU

-
DAWEOO ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION
- ELECTRICAL ENGINEER
2013 - maintenant
- Erection, cable pulling ,termination, testing of utility Transformer 60 Kv /10Kv (Vendor EFFACEC ,KONCAR).
- Erection, cable pulling ,termination, testing of cable bus between utility transformer and main group switchgear ( Vendor WESCOSA).
- Erection, cable pulling ,termination, testing of Switchgear 10 Kv panel with all Protection & Interlock Schemes in OSBL Substation , Phosphoric Acid Plant substation ( PAP) ,Di-ammonium Plant (DAP) (Vendor ABB).
- Erection, cable pulling ,termination, testing of MCC panel in OSBL Substation , PAP substation , DAP substation ( Vendor Schneider Electric).
- Erection, cable pulling ,termination, testing of analyzer panel ,Main Compressor in Sulfuric Acid Plant ( SAP).
- Cable pulling ,termination, testing of LV and MV motors in Sea Water ,Cooling Tower ( Vendor ABB)
- Erection, cable pulling ,termination, testing of Remote Input/output panel in Water treatment Area.
- Evaluate the progress report and compare in to the actual progress in the site for confirmation.
- Evaluate drawings that are in conflict with site condition and make recommendation in compliance with the project standards.
- Ensure the completion of the construction work before it proceed for inspection and note necessary correction as recommended by the project inspector based on project standards.
- Involve in closing and signing-off of punch list items as required during completion of the project
Daweoo engineering et construction
- Logistics Engineer
2012 - 2013
- Prepare purchase order & delivery order and send copies to supplier
- Negotiation with Logistics companies and local authority
- Responsible for all logistics and transportation in compliance with corporate, local and international procedures and regulations
- Warehousing and checking of the material with proper reporting (over/short/damage report).
- Complete supply chain management (procurement, transit, custom clearance, QC, expediting, invoicing...)
- Control inventory of 300 million dollars within the warehouse.
List of materials sourced:
Electrical & mechanical consumables, industrial cables, Elecrical Panel (MV&LV) , fire detection products, fire alarm system, IT products, computers, printers & photocopiers, pipes & fittings, valves, hydraulic components, safety products, steel structure.
SNCF
- Maintenance Engineer
2012 - 2012
- Calculate the cost of preventive and corrective maintenance of railways existing in the Loire area of France
- Develop a provisional schedule for track maintenance over the next ten years
- Determine technical and human resources need to reduce the probability of the occurrence of a failure on the components of the railway infrastructure in the region Pays de la Loire
St Microelectronics
- Maintenance Supervisor
2006 - 2010
- Planning and maintaining records for preventive maintenance & Timely control of Breakdown maintenance without affecting plant production.
- Trouble shooting of control system, servo and stepper motors , distribution and utility equipment .
- Organize the ordering of spare parts for machines and check stock monthly using (SAP).
- Determined schedules and workloads and supervised maintenance staff Responded to emergencies as requested or needed.
- Interpreted, developed and implemented policies and procedures.
- Ensure that all staff members are trained in composite maintenance activities and were strictly following standard operating procedures.
- Coordinated activities with other department (Quality, engineering, production…).
Société de Fonderie et Plomb Zélidja
- Superviseur Production
2004 - 2006
- Check the manufacturing process and performance against objectives.
- Respect standards safety and quality in the manufacturing process.
- Supervise the intervention providers (subcontractors, suppliers) and organizing cooperation with internal teams
- Informing, lead and coordinate teams
- Manage supplies, inventories of raw materials