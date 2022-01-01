Menu

Karim AMAMOU

DOUAI

En résumé

Looking for a challenging position of a field service engineer to utilize my skills in providing the best customer service to clients

Mes compétences :
TPM
8D
AMDE/FMEA
5s
Gestion des stocks
Gestion de la production
Maintenance industrielle
Gestion de flux
Lean Six Sigma

Entreprises

  • DAWEOO ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION - ELECTRICAL ENGINEER

    2013 - maintenant - Erection, cable pulling ,termination, testing of utility Transformer 60 Kv /10Kv (Vendor EFFACEC ,KONCAR).
    - Erection, cable pulling ,termination, testing of cable bus between utility transformer and main group switchgear ( Vendor WESCOSA).
    - Erection, cable pulling ,termination, testing of Switchgear 10 Kv panel with all Protection & Interlock Schemes in OSBL Substation , Phosphoric Acid Plant substation ( PAP) ,Di-ammonium Plant (DAP) (Vendor ABB).
    - Erection, cable pulling ,termination, testing of MCC panel in OSBL Substation , PAP substation , DAP substation ( Vendor Schneider Electric).
    - Erection, cable pulling ,termination, testing of analyzer panel ,Main Compressor in Sulfuric Acid Plant ( SAP).
    - Cable pulling ,termination, testing of LV and MV motors in Sea Water ,Cooling Tower ( Vendor ABB)
    - Erection, cable pulling ,termination, testing of Remote Input/output panel in Water treatment Area.
    - Evaluate the progress report and compare in to the actual progress in the site for confirmation.
    - Evaluate drawings that are in conflict with site condition and make recommendation in compliance with the project standards.
    - Ensure the completion of the construction work before it proceed for inspection and note necessary correction as recommended by the project inspector based on project standards.
    - Involve in closing and signing-off of punch list items as required during completion of the project

  • Daweoo engineering et construction - Logistics Engineer

    2012 - 2013 - Prepare purchase order & delivery order and send copies to supplier
    - Negotiation with Logistics companies and local authority
    - Responsible for all logistics and transportation in compliance with corporate, local and international procedures and regulations
    - Warehousing and checking of the material with proper reporting (over/short/damage report).
    - Complete supply chain management (procurement, transit, custom clearance, QC, expediting, invoicing...)
    - Control inventory of 300 million dollars within the warehouse.

    List of materials sourced:
    Electrical & mechanical consumables, industrial cables, Elecrical Panel (MV&LV) , fire detection products, fire alarm system, IT products, computers, printers & photocopiers, pipes & fittings, valves, hydraulic components, safety products, steel structure.

  • SNCF - Maintenance Engineer

    2012 - 2012 - Calculate the cost of preventive and corrective maintenance of railways existing in the Loire area of France
    - Develop a provisional schedule for track maintenance over the next ten years
    - Determine technical and human resources need to reduce the probability of the occurrence of a failure on the components of the railway infrastructure in the region Pays de la Loire

  • St Microelectronics - Maintenance Supervisor

    2006 - 2010 - Planning and maintaining records for preventive maintenance & Timely control of Breakdown maintenance without affecting plant production.
    - Trouble shooting of control system, servo and stepper motors , distribution and utility equipment .
    - Organize the ordering of spare parts for machines and check stock monthly using (SAP).
    - Determined schedules and workloads and supervised maintenance staff Responded to emergencies as requested or needed.
    - Interpreted, developed and implemented policies and procedures.
    - Ensure that all staff members are trained in composite maintenance activities and were strictly following standard operating procedures.
    - Coordinated activities with other department (Quality, engineering, production…).

  • Société de Fonderie et Plomb Zélidja - Superviseur Production

    2004 - 2006 - Check the manufacturing process and performance against objectives.
    - Respect standards safety and quality in the manufacturing process.
    - Supervise the intervention providers (subcontractors, suppliers) and organizing cooperation with internal teams
    - Informing, lead and coordinate teams
    - Manage supplies, inventories of raw materials

Formations

