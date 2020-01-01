Karim ARAB

I am in charge of ensuring Request For Quotations technical answer for German, French, Italian OEMs as well as project manager for the advanced R&D projects.



 Answer OEMs requests for serial business quotation

Responsible for timing and deliveries on the R&D side

Coordinate the resources for systems & modules CAD design, prototyping, tests,…, within the project

Elaborate, validate and develop module & systems concepts for customer application (thermal sizing, components specifications & selection, test bench & vehicle validation, etc.)

Support within sales team to reach the lowest costs with the better quality.

 Development of customized solution for the customer.

Technical discussion to propose the best compromise in term of Cost - Quality- Delay and promote as much as possible Valeo products by influencing specification and customer request.

 Advanced R&D projects

Key contact at the customer places for any subject related to indirect cooling and thermal management projects and system approach

Project manager responsibilities (timing, resources, costs, technical and commercial offers)

 CAD team manger

Responsible of CAD team (4 designers)

Ensure, define and check the day to day actions,

Manage the team spirit and trainings,

Organise the workflow,



As part of the European engine cooling expertise center, I am involved in various on-going and future mass production business. This position between customers, suppliers and plants allows me to acquire a real understanding of a complex and multi-cultural demanding environment as well as management skills to succeed in the project development.



Mes compétences :

Mécanique