Karim ARAB

PARIS

I am in charge of ensuring Request For Quotations technical answer for German, French, Italian OEMs as well as project manager for the advanced R&D projects.

 Answer OEMs requests for serial business quotation
Responsible for timing and deliveries on the R&D side
Coordinate the resources for systems & modules CAD design, prototyping, tests,…, within the project
Elaborate, validate and develop module & systems concepts for customer application (thermal sizing, components specifications & selection, test bench & vehicle validation, etc.)
Support within sales team to reach the lowest costs with the better quality.
 Development of customized solution for the customer.
Technical discussion to propose the best compromise in term of Cost - Quality- Delay and promote as much as possible Valeo products by influencing specification and customer request.
 Advanced R&D projects
Key contact at the customer places for any subject related to indirect cooling and thermal management projects and system approach
Project manager responsibilities (timing, resources, costs, technical and commercial offers)
 CAD team manger
Responsible of CAD team (4 designers)
Ensure, define and check the day to day actions,
Manage the team spirit and trainings,
Organise the workflow,

As part of the European engine cooling expertise center, I am involved in various on-going and future mass production business. This position between customers, suppliers and plants allows me to acquire a real understanding of a complex and multi-cultural demanding environment as well as management skills to succeed in the project development.

  • Valeo Engine Cooling - R&D project manager, CAD manager and Sales Support

    maintenant 2001 - 2006 Project Engineer / 5 years.
    Valeo Engine Cooling, Industrial plant, (Reims / France) www.valeo.com
    I was responsible of the product development for several customers as DC, VW, Audi, PSA etc... I was involved in supplier’s selection, requirements definitions, following timing. I was weekly managing around 15 different projects. It was my first project management experience in a multi-cultural environment.

    2006 - 2008 Thermal Simulation Engineer / 2 years.
    R&D Center, Valeo (Paris / France) www.valeo.com
    In this project, I design a low-temperature loop of an engine cooling module to cool down a fuel cooler and charge air cooler. This complete new innovative design was validated on vehicle with the help of wind tunnel testing.

    2008 - Now CAD team manager / Project manager / Responsible of cooling module sizing
    R&D Center, Valeo (Paris; France) www.valeo.com
    The main tasks I was performed were to analyze and conduct preliminary studies/reviews of customers Request For Quotations for GERMANY / ITALIA / FRANCE / CHINA / US customers.
     New project quotation
    Perform comparative product performance studies, provide proposals of cooling architecture, and generate design of new products and concepts.
    Problem solving and technical negotiation with the customer to avoid recall action on customer level.
     Support during the project development
    Develop specifications for prototypes and vehicles tests, analyze results and provide recommendation to internal and external customers
     Benchmarking or reverse engineering of product
    HEV benchmarking.
     Consult and provide technical directions to internal and external engineers on daily basis

