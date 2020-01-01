Karim LOURCI

"Supply Chain Management & implementation of SAP solutions is said to be complex. According to my experience, solution to complexity is well used simplicity. Client listening and strong methodology are the key for successful supply chain projects"
Project manager - Implementation of Supply Chain solutions
Specialities : Supply chain business process / SAP SCM modules (SAP APO DP-SNP-PP/DS)
Article published in "Supply Chain Magazine" in the issue of June 2012
Topics : How to set up an effective and sustainable S&OP process
http://content.yudu.com/Library/A1x8hq/SCM65/resource
Mes compétences :
Supply chain
SAP SCM modules
SAP APO PPDS
SAP APO SNP
SAP APO DP