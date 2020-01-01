Menu

Karim LOURCI

Carouge

En résumé

"Supply Chain Management & implementation of SAP solutions is said to be complex. According to my experience, solution to complexity is well used simplicity. Client listening and strong methodology are the key for successful supply chain projects"


Project manager - Implementation of Supply Chain solutions

Specialities : Supply chain business process / SAP SCM modules (SAP APO DP-SNP-PP/DS)

Article published in "Supply Chain Magazine" in the issue of June 2012

Topics : How to set up an effective and sustainable S&OP process

http://content.yudu.com/Library/A1x8hq/SCM65/resource

Mes compétences :
Supply chain
SAP SCM modules
SAP APO PPDS
SAP APO SNP
SAP APO DP

Entreprises

  • DOWAP - Project Manager SCM solutions and Business developer

    Carouge 2012 - maintenant Project Manager - Implementation of a Demand Planning solution based on SAP APO DP (Demand Planning) and BW
    for a major telecom company

  • Accenture - Consultant

    Paris 2006 - 2011 Supply chain Consultant at Accenture

    Project management - Senior consulting
    - Two full cycle implementation of a SAP APO solutions
    - Functional lead - Supply chain management

  • Kone ascenseurs - Business Analyst

    2005 - 2006 Business Analyst

Formations

  • Ecole Centrale De Lille (Villeneuve D'Ascq)

    Villeneuve D'Ascq 2003 - 2005 Ingénieur généraliste

    Spécialités : génie électrique et Entrepreunariat

