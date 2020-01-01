Karim LOURCI

"Supply Chain Management & implementation of SAP solutions is said to be complex. According to my experience, solution to complexity is well used simplicity. Client listening and strong methodology are the key for successful supply chain projects"





Project manager - Implementation of Supply Chain solutions



Specialities : Supply chain business process / SAP SCM modules (SAP APO DP-SNP-PP/DS)



Article published in "Supply Chain Magazine" in the issue of June 2012



Topics : How to set up an effective and sustainable S&OP process



http://content.yudu.com/Library/A1x8hq/SCM65/resource



Mes compétences :

Supply chain

SAP SCM modules

SAP APO PPDS

SAP APO SNP

SAP APO DP