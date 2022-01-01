Retail
Karim RAMRANI
Karim RAMRANI
Chambery
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Le Phare Grand Chambéry - Groupe S-PASS
- Directeur
Chambery
2013 - maintenant
Mâcon événements - Groupe S-PASS
- Directeur
Mâcon (71000)
2012 - 2014
Enjoy Montpellier
- Commissaire Général de Salon
Montpellier (34000)
2010 - 2011
ROCHEXPO
- Responsable Développement
2001 - 2009
Formations
Ecole Supérieure Des Affaires
Grenoble
1986 - 1988
MSG Option Marketing
Réseau
Alexandre DE BOISSIEU
Guillaume EL MAHMOUD
Jean-Pierre NAVARRI
Malika SAADI
Michael LEDUC
Nathalie HENRY
Romain SAINT-JEAN
Valérie JOLIVET
Vincent GUNTHER
