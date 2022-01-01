Menu

Karin M NILSSON

GÖTEBORG

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Kulturskolan Östra Göteborg - Vikarierande Pianopedagog

    2014 - maintenant

Formations

  • The Academy Of Music And Drama (Gothenburg)

    Gothenburg 2000 - 2004

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :