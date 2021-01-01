Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Karine BROMBERGER
Ajouter
Karine BROMBERGER
LYON
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Comptalys
- Responsable portefeuille clients
2006 - 2012
Ufco
- Chef de mission
2006 - 2006
Cap Conseil
- Responsable portefeuille clients
Saint-Ouen
2003 - 2006
Audifrance
- Responsable portefeuille clients
2000 - 2003
Formations
Université Lyon 3 Manufacture Des Tabacs
Lyon
1997 - 1999
DECF
Externat Ste Marie
Lyon
1995 - 1997
Bts
Réseau
Anne MENY
Anne-Claire FOUQUES-CHARRETIER (FOUQUES)
Céline SALLAULT
Christelle LAMOINE
Eric DUBOIS
Gladys LEPETIT
Jérôme CHARRETIER
Jonathan DOUILLET
Nicolas DENAVIT
Patrick VACHET