Karine CHALLAND
Karine CHALLAND
Paris
Entreprises
Apave
- Responsable Unité Bâtiment
Paris
2018 - maintenant
Apave
- Responsable Groupe Bâtiment - Ingénieur CTC
Paris
2016 - 2018
APAVE
- Ingénieur chargée d'affaires CTC
Paris
2007 - 2016
CEBTP
- Ingénieur chargé d'affaires Pathologie du bâtiment et géotechnique
BETHUNE
2004 - 2007
Formations
Esip (Poitiers)
Poitiers
2001 - 2004
Ingénieur
Réseau
Abdelwahhab ACHI
Alexandre MERTZ
David BEUF
Elodie HUVER - CHAMBRE
Fabrice BILHAUT
Frederic ROUGEMONT
Frédéric PEUCH
Nicolas BRUNET DE SAIRIGNE