Karine CHALLAND

Paris

Entreprises

  • Apave - Responsable Unité Bâtiment

    Paris 2018 - maintenant

  • Apave - Responsable Groupe Bâtiment - Ingénieur CTC

    Paris 2016 - 2018

  • APAVE - Ingénieur chargée d'affaires CTC

    Paris 2007 - 2016

  • CEBTP - Ingénieur chargé d'affaires Pathologie du bâtiment et géotechnique

    BETHUNE 2004 - 2007

Formations

  • Esip (Poitiers)

    Poitiers 2001 - 2004 Ingénieur

