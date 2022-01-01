Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Karine DECHY
Ajouter
Karine DECHY
ST GERMAIN LES CORBEIL
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
karine dechy
- Autoentrepereneur
2005 - 2015
Formations
Chambre Des Métiers Lille
Lille
1979 - 1981
Brevet professionnel coiffure