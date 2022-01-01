Menu

Karine DUVAULT

Nanterre

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Toulouse

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • AXA en France - Inspecteur commercial

    Nanterre 2010 - maintenant

Formations

  • Toulouse Business Scholl (Toulouse)

    Toulouse 2003 - 2004