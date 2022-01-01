Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Karine GARNIER
Ajouter
Karine GARNIER
BORDEAUX
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Bordeaux
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CABINET M. LABEAU
- Collaboratrice
1994 - maintenant
Formations
ISEG BORDEAUX
Bordeaux
1990 - 1994
B.T.S. COMPTABILITE GESTION
Lycée Nicolas Brémontier
Bordeaux
1988 - 1990
Baccalauréat G2
1ère année + Terminale - G2
Réseau
Jean-Pierre GARNIER
Maureen GARNIER
Olivier ROUMAT