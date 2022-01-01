Retail
Connexion
Karine GOFFINET
Ajouter
Karine GOFFINET
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Entreprises
LexisNexis SA
- Rédactrice en chef D.O - Social (Droit social)
2015 - maintenant
LexisNexis
- Rédactrice en chef du site ExpertiseNet - D.O
PARIS
2010 - 2012
LexisNexis
- Rédactrice en chef adjointe D.O (Droit social)
PARIS
2010 - 2015
LexisNexis
- Responsable du secteur Droit social - JurisData
PARIS
1997 - 2004
Formations
Université Paris 2 Pantheon Assas
Paris
1987 - 1992
Droit social - Droit des affaires
Réseau
Ajds ASSAS
Alexis DROSSOS
Camille-Frédéric PRADEL
Christine GAILHARD
Claire BRUNET
Denis BERTHAULT
Jean AGOSTINI
Judith SINAMA
Laurent BARBÉ
Loïc SOMAINI