Karine LARGERIE
Karine LARGERIE
White Plains
Pas de description
Entreprises
Bunge
- Comptable tresorerie
White Plains
2011 - maintenant
ALISEO
- Comptable immobilisations et tresorerie
2010 - maintenant
CARGILL france
- Comptable
2008 - 2010
GDE
- Comptable transport
2008 - 2008
SOFIA
- Collaboratrice comptable
2007 - 2008
Formations
Lycée Notre Dame D'Esperance
Saint Nazaire
2002 - 2004
Lycée Gabriel Deshayes
St Gildas Des Bois
1998 - 2002