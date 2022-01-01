Menu

Karine LECLAIRE

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Conseil départemental de la Manche - Facilitateur clauses sociales

    2015 - maintenant

Formations

  • UFR Antilles Guyane (Schoelcher Martinique)

    Schoelcher Martinique 1992 - 1993

Réseau