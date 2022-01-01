Entreprises
-
Stanley Black Decker
- Assistante Supply chain
New Britain
2016 - maintenant
-
Stanley Black Decker
- Chargée de clientèle
New Britain
2013 - 2016
-
Karine LECLERC
- Apicultrice
2011 - 2012
-
SFR
- Chef de produit marketing opérationnel
2007 - 2011
-
SFR
- Chargée d'organisation logistique
2000 - 2007
-
SFR
- Analyste systèmes d'information
1997 - 2000
Formations
-
Paris
1995 - 1996
TSMEL Technicien supérieur des méthodes et d'exploitation logistique
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel