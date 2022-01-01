Menu

Karine LECLERC

New Britain

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Stanley Black Decker - Assistante Supply chain

    New Britain 2016 - maintenant

  • Stanley Black Decker - Chargée de clientèle

    New Britain 2013 - 2016

  • Karine LECLERC - Apicultrice

    2011 - 2012

  • SFR - Chef de produit marketing opérationnel

    2007 - 2011

  • SFR - Chargée d'organisation logistique

    2000 - 2007

  • SFR - Analyste systèmes d'information

    1997 - 2000

Formations

  • AFT - IFTIM

    Paris 1995 - 1996 TSMEL Technicien supérieur des méthodes et d'exploitation logistique

Réseau

