Karine LUCQ

-
Groupe Beaumanoir
- Chef de produits Accessoires
Saint-Malo
2013 - 2014
Managed 12 M Euros turnover – 355 stores – 500 references
- Defined Product family strategy: Sales, collection mix, price, sourcing, market share, margin, markdown
- Budget elaboration per product family (T/O, quantities, margin, price)
- Results analysis (product, colours, price, shape), product life analysis
- Strategy reporting done twice per season (market share, price, margin, sourcing)
- Manage team of 2 (buyer and assistant)
-
C&A - Paris- France
- Senior Retail International Product Manager Ladies at C&A
2006 - 2013
Managed 120M Euros turnover – 140 stores – more than 10 000 references
- Strategy definition and implementation for the French Market
- Product assortment: market analysis, product mix, price strategy, market share per family and per store group
- Operational: stock management, results analysis, markdown budget, advertising input on product, definition store capacity on product level
-
C&A Buying - Dusseldorf - Allemagne
- International Accessories Buyer/Product Manager at C&A
2002 - 2006
Challenge: to set up a new Accessory product family from scratch – 700 stores
- Product scope: belts, shoes, winter warmers, jewellers, bags, and opportunistic products
- Managed the end to end process: collection building, sourcing, supplier evaluation and performance management, quality check
- Analysed market trends and competition for Europe
- Managed trust-based relationship with the 20 local country executives to meet successfully supply and demand
- Ensured stock level of 700 stores throughout out Europe
- Managed a team of 2 (designer and assistant)
-
Chevignon- Textile- Paris- France
- Licence Manager
2001 - 2002
Responsability of product development and licencing
- Products’s scope : shoes,fragrances, bags, glasses, watches... and master countries Licences (South America, North Africa, Japan and Korea)
- Approved of each collection, advert campaigns, store concept, to ensure proper usage of the brand image
- Elaborated the annual business plan including plans for retail, distribution, sales growth and brand support
- Researched of new product development opportunities
- Managed a team of 2 (assistant and designer)
Major achievements:
- Launched fragrance “CHE by Chevignon”, bags, glasses, shoes range.
- New markets integration for Korea and Japan, developed cross product sale outside France
-
Loewe/LVMH – Textile - Barcelona -Espagne
- New projects, Coordination Manager
2000 - 2001
- Developed and coordinated the launch of new Louis Vuitton projects (clothes, bags, belts) in collaboration with Marc Jacobs’ team, product managers and quality manager
- Definited of project planning
- Researched and negotiated with suppliers on their capacity to fulfill the required demands (quality of leather, colors, logos, etc.)
- Coordination with planning department to optimise production
- Defined price points
Major achievements:
- Launch of new LV handbags and belts collection
-
Leader Price – Grande Distribution – Barcelona –Espagne
- Packaging Manager
Paris
1998 - 2000
- Run market analysis on Spanish food
- Determinated with the buyer the total assortment range (approx. 2000 products)
- Sourcing and negotiation with suppliers
- Determination of packaging profile for individual products
- Coordinated Supply chain management
Major achievement:
- Contributed to defining the target assortment for the Spanish market