Karine LUCQ

Saint-Malo

International and multilangual Marketing Manager with over 15 years’ solid experience in textile mainly within buying, sourcing and marketing. Highly dedicated, passionte and results-oriented looking for advancing my career within the fashion industry.

Mes compétences :
International
Marketing
Textile
Adaptabilité
Mode

  • Groupe Beaumanoir - Chef de produits Accessoires

    Saint-Malo 2013 - 2014 Managed 12 M Euros turnover – 355 stores – 500 references

    - Defined Product family strategy: Sales, collection mix, price, sourcing, market share, margin, markdown
    - Budget elaboration per product family (T/O, quantities, margin, price)
    - Results analysis (product, colours, price, shape), product life analysis
    - Strategy reporting done twice per season (market share, price, margin, sourcing)
    - Manage team of 2 (buyer and assistant)

  • C&A - Paris- France - Senior Retail International Product Manager Ladies at C&A

    2006 - 2013 Managed 120M Euros turnover – 140 stores – more than 10 000 references

    - Strategy definition and implementation for the French Market
    - Product assortment: market analysis, product mix, price strategy, market share per family and per store group
    - Operational: stock management, results analysis, markdown budget, advertising input on product, definition store capacity on product level

  • C&A Buying - Dusseldorf - Allemagne - International Accessories Buyer/Product Manager at C&A

    2002 - 2006 Challenge: to set up a new Accessory product family from scratch – 700 stores

    - Product scope: belts, shoes, winter warmers, jewellers, bags, and opportunistic products
    - Managed the end to end process: collection building, sourcing, supplier evaluation and performance management, quality check
    - Analysed market trends and competition for Europe
    - Managed trust-based relationship with the 20 local country executives to meet successfully supply and demand
    - Ensured stock level of 700 stores throughout out Europe
    - Managed a team of 2 (designer and assistant)

  • Chevignon- Textile- Paris- France - Licence Manager

    2001 - 2002 Responsability of product development and licencing

    - Products’s scope : shoes,fragrances, bags, glasses, watches... and master countries Licences (South America, North Africa, Japan and Korea)
    - Approved of each collection, advert campaigns, store concept, to ensure proper usage of the brand image
    - Elaborated the annual business plan including plans for retail, distribution, sales growth and brand support
    - Researched of new product development opportunities
    - Managed a team of 2 (assistant and designer)

    Major achievements:
    - Launched fragrance “CHE by Chevignon”, bags, glasses, shoes range.
    - New markets integration for Korea and Japan, developed cross product sale outside France

  • Loewe/LVMH – Textile - Barcelona -Espagne - New projects, Coordination Manager

    2000 - 2001 - Developed and coordinated the launch of new Louis Vuitton projects (clothes, bags, belts) in collaboration with Marc Jacobs’ team, product managers and quality manager
    - Definited of project planning
    - Researched and negotiated with suppliers on their capacity to fulfill the required demands (quality of leather, colors, logos, etc.)
    - Coordination with planning department to optimise production
    - Defined price points

    Major achievements:
    - Launch of new LV handbags and belts collection

  • Leader Price – Grande Distribution – Barcelona –Espagne - Packaging Manager

    Paris 1998 - 2000 - Run market analysis on Spanish food
    - Determinated with the buyer the total assortment range (approx. 2000 products)
    - Sourcing and negotiation with suppliers
    - Determination of packaging profile for individual products
    - Coordinated Supply chain management

    Major achievement:
    - Contributed to defining the target assortment for the Spanish market

  • IADE (Madrid)

    Madrid 1997 - 1997 Marketing international

    Marketing International

  • IAE International

    Bordeaux 1996 - 1998 Marketing international

    IADE-Madrid- Espagne- Marketing International- 8 months

  • UNIVERSITE DEUSTO (Bilbao)

    Bilbao 1992 - 1993 Droit des affaires

    Droit des Affaires

  • BORDEAUX IV

    Bordeaux 1991 - 1996 Droit des affaires

    Maitrise Droit des affaires - Licence Eramus- Bilbao- Espagne

