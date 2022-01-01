Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Karine MARCHAL
Ajouter
Karine MARCHAL
IVRY SUR SEINE
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Bordeaux
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Fnac Etoile
- Responsable service clients
IVRY SUR SEINE
1995 - 2016
Fnac
- Responsable Departement Service Cients
IVRY SUR SEINE
1995 - 2016
Formations
Sorbonne Paris V
Paris
1994 - 1996
DEUG histoire de l'art
Réseau
Sylvain COURNARIE