Menu

Karine MARTINEZ

CHAMBÉRY

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Chambéry

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • HASBRO - CHEF DE MARQUES

    2000 - maintenant

Formations

  • ESC (Amiens)

    Amiens 1996 - 1999

Réseau